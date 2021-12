ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Little change is in the forecast for the middle of the week. Overall, the dry and quiet weather pattern will stay in place for the next couple of days. Wednesday will be slightly cooler than Monday and Tuesday, but only by a few degrees. Morning temperatures will be in the cold upper 20s and lower 30s, so there may be a little frost on your car’s windshield. Afternoon temperatures will still be slightly warmer than average with highs in the 50s. There will be some passing clouds overhead, but the weather will stay dry.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO