Over the weekend, Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, the head of U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency (NSA), confirmed what most cybersecurity specialists already knew: The U.S. military has engaged in offensive measures against ransomware groups. These actions were undertaken to stem the alarming and growing tide of ransomware attacks that have hit U.S. industry, notably Colonial Pipeline in May, and have afflicted hundreds of healthcare and educational institutions.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO