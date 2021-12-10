ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funeral for a fallen St. Louis County Police detective

By Ala Errebhi
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The funeral for fallen St. Louis County Police Detective Antonio Valentine will take place Friday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis.

The service will take place at 9 a.m. Military honors and interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Hundreds of people were at Valentine’s visitation Thursday at Austin Layne Mortuary. Members of the police department, other law enforcement, and the community were invited.

Top story: Six died in Amazon facility collapse in Edwardsville

Valentine was driving an unmarked police vehicle on Wednesday, December 1 when a black sedan traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into it near Crete Drive and Chambers Road in Bellefontaine Neighbors. Moments before the crash, Drug Unit Detectives attempted to stop the sedan for an investigation.

Valentine was rushed to Barnes Jewish Hospital, where he died from his injuries. A vigil was held for him Saturday in north St. Louis at Beaumont High School where he went to school.

Another detective, who was in the vehicle with Valentine, was treated at the hospital and later released.

Police identified the driver of the other car as 33-year-old Alfred Mayes . He also died from his injuries in the crash. Investigators said Mayes was driving a stolen Jetta.

Valentine joined the police force in 2007 and was most recently assigned to the Bureau of Drug Enforcement. He was also an Army veteran who served in Iraq. Valentine, 42, was a 14-year veteran of the St. Louis County Police Department.

Funeral procession route for fallen St. Louis County Police Detective Antonio Valentine

Valentine leaves behind four children ranging in age from 10 to 22. BackStoppers said the fallen officer also fought in the ring during the 2010 Guns N Hoses fundraiser.

Police Chaplain Byron Watson said Valentine was a hard worker, funny, and loved his work and family.

“Show love to these children who have lost their father right at Christmas time. I cannot even imagine the devastation of losing their father at any time, let alone Christmas time,” Watson said.

“He’s a shining light a beacon of light for so many people and I want that to be known I want his life to shine forever because it deserves to shine forever because he was one of the great ones,” Valentine’s best friend Michael Fletcher said.

Flags will fly at half staff Friday in St. Louis County. The funeral procession for fallen St. Louis County detective Antonio Valentine will travel on several major area interstates. Police are asking the public to line the 30-mile route to show their support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XmO1t_0dJHxSNl00

Here is the route for the procession:

  • Cathedral Basilica to Kingshighway
  • Kingshighway to WB I-64
  • WB I-64 to SB I-270
  • SB 1-270/I-255 to Telegraph Road
  • Telegraph Road to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
