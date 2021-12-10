Great gifts for the cocktail connoisseur

Wouldn’t it be nice if you could downright spoil your favorite passionate home cook this holiday season, without stressing about the cost? Delight them with a stand mixer they’ve been coveting for ages? Surprise them with an inimitable Vitamix blender? Blow them away with a new, top-of-the-line grill? Well, if you were ever going to go big with a holiday gift, this would be the year to do it. (Something tells us this holiday season is going to be more festive than ever!) And fortunately, it’s now possible to lavish your loved ones and do so paying over time—just by choosing Affirm at checkout.
Comments / 0