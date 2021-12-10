Car Under A Schools Bus Closes SB Red Mill Road In Newark
A crash involving a school bus has closed the SB...firststateupdate.com
A crash involving a school bus has closed the SB...firststateupdate.com
As a bus driver I know all too well how other drivers act when they get around a bus you should realize what is inside the bus and act better
not enough details with this post. sending prayer's to all involved. nobody hurt and yet that car is totaled. I do agree that everyone needs to slow down and pay attention. to many accidents lately and it's like most of these speeders are just being ridiculous. guess we have to wait.
Comments / 19