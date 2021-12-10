ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Car Under A Schools Bus Closes SB Red Mill Road In Newark

firststateupdate.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA crash involving a school bus has closed the SB...

firststateupdate.com

Comments / 19

Billy Clough
4d ago

As a bus driver I know all too well how other drivers act when they get around a bus you should realize what is inside the bus and act better

Reply(2)
4
Kathleen Buoncuore
4d ago

not enough details with this post. sending prayer's to all involved. nobody hurt and yet that car is totaled. I do agree that everyone needs to slow down and pay attention. to many accidents lately and it's like most of these speeders are just being ridiculous. guess we have to wait.

Reply
3
Related
The Hill

Biden says Meadows 'worthy of being held in contempt'

President Biden said Wednesday that he believed former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows is “worthy” of being held in contempt by Congress. Speaking to reporters briefly before leaving for a trip to Kentucky, Biden said he hadn’t read all the texts that Meadows turned over to the Jan. 6 committee but added “it seemed to me he is worthy of being held in contempt.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Traffic
City
Newark, DE
Newark, DE
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Traffic Accident#Sb

Comments / 0

Community Policy