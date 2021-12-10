ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

First structure of human protein complex with 'licence to kill'

By Science X staff
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of WEHI researchers has for the first time visualized a human cell death complex linked to autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as inflammatory bowel disease, and injuries associated with excessive cell death. Using the Australian Synchrotron, the team solved the structure of the human cell death proteins...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Two Common Over-the-Counter Compounds Reduce COVID-19 Virus Replication by 99% in Early Testing

A pair of over-the-counter compounds has been found in preliminary tests to inhibit the virus that causes COVID-19, University of Florida Health researchers have found. The combination includes diphenhydramine, an antihistamine used for allergy symptoms. When paired with lactoferrin, a protein found in cow and human milk, the compounds were found to hinder the SARS-CoV-2 virus during tests in monkey cells and human lung cells.
CANCER
Phys.org

Hippos' constant defecating turns African pools into communal guts

Hippopotamuses can eat nearly 100 pounds of food daily—and, as a result, they fill the pools where they spend much of their lives with huge amounts of poop. All that excrement, new research has found, turns the pools into extensions of the hippos' guts, as bacteria and other microbes expelled into the water survive and are shared among the congregating animals. This "meta-gut," as the researchers termed it, could have major impacts on the hippos' ecosystems.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

First-in-human phase 1 dose-escalation study of CAN04, a first-in-class interleukin-1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP) antibody in patients with solid tumours

Interleukin-1 (IL-1) signalling is involved in various protumoural processes including proliferation, immune evasion, metastasis and chemoresistance. CAN04 is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that binds IL-1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP), required for IL-1 signalling. In this first-in-human phase 1 study, we assessed safety, recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D), pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary anti-tumour activity of CAN04 monotherapy.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protein Structure#Bacteria#Protein Complex#Immune System#Wehi#Nature Communications#Necroptotic
Phys.org

Experiment finds evidence for a long-sought particle comprising four neutrons

While all atomic nuclei except hydrogen are composed of protons and neutrons, physicists have been searching for a particle consisting of two, three or four neutrons for over half a century. Experiments by a team of physicists of the Technical University of Munich (TUM) at the accelerator laboratory on the Garching research campus now indicate that a particle comprising four bound neutrons may well exist.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Mount Sinai Scientists: Potentially Serious Side Effect Seen in Patient After Immunotherapy

Symptoms resembling Parkinson’s disease are a cautionary finding in CAR-T cell treatment for multiple myeloma. Mount Sinai scientists have become the first to report a potentially serious side effect related to a new form of immunotherapy known as CAR-T cell therapy, which was recently approved for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Their findings were published as a case study in Nature Medicine in December.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

First Single-Cell Atlas of the Human Eye Constructed

Scientists from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)’s Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB) have constructed the world’s first single-cell atlas of the human and porcine eyes. This has allowed them to create a disease map of genes involved in eye disorders across the different cell types, as well as the key switches which control cell specialisation of individual ocular tissues. The work would help to provide new insights about human eye diseases and age-related eye disorders, and potentially pave the way for regenerative medicine and cell replacement therapies for eye diseases.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Machine Learning Algorithm Hallucinates Novel Protein Structures

Proteins spontaneously fold into intricate three-dimensional shapes which are key to nearly every biological process. But the complexity of protein shapes makes them difficult to study. Recently, progress has been made in protein structure prediction using deep neural networks. Now, a team of researchers investigates whether the information captured by such networks can generate new folded proteins with novel sequences—unrelated to those of the naturally occurring proteins used in training the models. The work describes the development of a neural network that “hallucinates” proteins with new, stable structures.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Machine learning to estimate the local quality of protein crystal structures

Low-resolution electron density maps can pose a major obstacle in the determination and use of protein structures. Herein, we describe a novel method, called quality assessment based on an electron density map (QAEmap), which evaluates local protein structures determined by X-ray crystallography and could be applied to correct structural errors using low-resolution maps. QAEmap uses a three-dimensional deep convolutional neural network with electron density maps and their corresponding coordinates as input and predicts the correlation between the local structure and putative high-resolution experimental electron density map. This correlation could be used as a metric to modify the structure. Further, we propose that this method may be applied to evaluate ligand binding, which can be difficult to determine at low resolution.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Synthesis and structure elucidation of the human tRNA nucleoside mannosyl-queuosine

Queuosine (Q) is a structurally complex, non"canonical RNA nucleoside. It is present in many eukaryotic and bacterial species, where it is part of the anticodon loop of certain tRNAs. In higher vertebrates, including humans, two further modified queuosine-derivatives exist " galactosyl" (galQ) and mannosyl-queuosine (manQ). The function of these low abundant hypermodified RNA nucleosides remains unknown. While the structure of galQ was elucidated and confirmed by total synthesis, the reported structure of manQ still awaits confirmation. By combining total synthesis and LC-MS-co-injectionÂ experiments, together with a metabolic feeding study of labelled hexoses, we show here that the natural compound manQ isolated from mouse liver deviates from the literature-reported structure. Our data show that manQ features an Î±"allyl connectivity of its sugar moiety. The yet unidentified glycosylases that attach galactose and mannose to the Q"base therefore have a maximally different constitutional connectivity preference. Knowing the correct structure of manQ will now pave the way towards further elucidation of its biological function.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Protein structural dynamics underlie their evolution and adaptability over the centuries

"How does nature utilize the common repertoire of folds in proteins to differentiate their specificity, and ultimately their function?" This long-standing and fundamental question was addressed in a study conducted at the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology of the Foundation for Research & Technology-Hellas (FORTH-IMBB). The results of this work were recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Troy Record

Deep learning dreams up new protein structures

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — Just as convincing images of cats can be created using artificial intelligence, new proteins can now be made using similar tools. In a report in Nature, a team including researchers at the University of Washington, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and Harvard University describe the development of a neural network that “hallucinates” proteins with new, stable structures.
RENSSELAER, NY
Phys.org

Characterizing a crystal structure of a californium metallocene

A team of researchers working at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico has successfully characterized a crystal structure of a californium metallocene. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes their carefully orchestrated process and the characteristics of the crystal structure they created. Julie Niklas and Henry La Pierre with the Georgia Institute of Technology, give an overview of the history of actinide metallocene study and outline the work done by the team in New Mexico in a News and Views piece published in the same journal issue.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Structural insights into metazoan pretargeting GET complexes

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology volumeÂ 28,Â pages 1029"“1037 (2021)Cite this article. Close coordination between chaperones is essential for protein biosynthesis, including the delivery of tail-anchored (TA) proteins containing a single C-terminal transmembrane domain to the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) by the conserved GET pathway. For successful targeting, nascent TA proteins must be promptly chaperoned and loaded onto the cytosolic ATPase Get3 through a transfer reaction involving the chaperone SGTA and bridging factors Get4, Ubl4a and Bag6. Here, we report cryo-electron microscopy structures of metazoan pretargeting GET complexes at 3.3"“3.6"‰Ã…. The structures reveal that Get3 helix"‰8 and the Get4 C"‰terminus form a composite lid over the Get3 substrate-binding chamber that is opened by SGTA. Another interaction with Get4 prevents formation of Get3 helix"‰4, which links the substrate chamber and ATPase domain. Both interactions facilitate TA protein transfer from SGTA to Get3. Our findings show how the pretargeting complex primes Get3 for coordinated client loading and ER targeting.
SCIENCE
Ars Technica

Getting software to “hallucinate” reasonable protein structures

Chemically, proteins are just a long string of amino acids. Their amazing properties come about because that chain can fold up into a complex, three-dimensional shape. So understanding the rules that govern this folding could not only give us insights into the proteins that life uses but could potentially help us design new proteins with novel chemical abilities.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Mechanism of phosphate sensing and signaling revealed by rice SPX1-PHR2 complex structure

Phosphate, a key plant nutrient, is perceived through inositol polyphosphates (InsPs) by SPX domain-containing proteins. SPX1 an inhibit the PHR2 transcription factor to maintain Pi homeostasis. How SPX1 recognizes an InsP molecule and represses transcription activation by PHR2 remains unclear. Here we show that, upon binding InsP6, SPX1 can disrupt PHR2 dimers and form a 1:1 SPX1-PHR2 complex. The complex structure reveals that SPX1 helix Î±1 can impose a steric hindrance when interacting with the PHR2 dimer. By stabilizing helix Î±1, InsP6 allosterically decouples the PHR2 dimer and stabilizes the SPX1-PHR2 interaction. In doing so, InsP6 further allows SPX1 to engage with the PHR2 MYB domain and sterically block its interaction with DNA. Taken together, our results suggest that, upon sensing the surrogate signals of phosphate, SPX1 inhibits PHR2 via a dual mechanism that attenuates dimerization and DNA binding activities of PHR2.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

UT Austin structural biologist Jason McLellan, Ph.D. recognized for work on COVID-19 spike protein, leading to life-saving vaccines

AUSTIN, TEXAS – UT Austin structural biologist Jason McLellan, Ph.D., is the recipient of the 2022 Edith and Peter O’Donnell Award in Medicine from TAMEST (The Academy of Medicine, Engineering and Science of Texas). He was chosen for his breakthrough research in mapping, modifying, and stabilizing coronavirus spike proteins, which paved the way for the creation of leading COVID-19 vaccines.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Embryonic cells sense stiffness in order to form the face

Cells in the developing embryo can sense the stiffness of other cells around them, which is key to them moving together to form the face and skull, finds a new study by UCL researchers. In the study of frog embryos, published in Nature, researchers found that embryonic cells can navigate...
CANCER
EurekAlert

Predicting protein-protein interactions

In research published in the journal Cell Systems, Professor Lenore Cowen of the Tufts Department of Computer Science and colleagues from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) collaborated to design a structurally-motivated deep learning method built from recent advances in neural language modeling. The team’s deep-learning model, called D-SCRIPT, was able to predict protein-protein interactions (PPIs) from primary amino acid sequences.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy