New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Social inequality, AIDS and pandemics are interrelated, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan here on Wednesday. While speaking on World AIDS Day on the theme "End Inequalities, End AIDS, End Pandemics", Bhushan said, "Because there is inequality in the society, there is spread of diseases and because there is a disease, inequalities exist in the society. They are interrelated. If we reduce the inequalities in the society, access to healthcare, means to social and economic livelihood increases and thereby severity of disease decreases.""If there is the easy availability of medicines, testing and counselling then we can control the spread of disease," he said.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO