'Elf on the Shelf' musical hits the stage

It is the season for families to gather for some holiday cheer. From Christmas light displays to ice skating under the downtown skyline at Winterfest, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the season.

One of those includes “The Elf of a Shelf: A Christmas Musical” which arrives in Tulsa at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 12 at Tulsa Theater.

The show will include music and dance, taking viewers directly to the center of it all. It follows the adventure of a Scout Elf who sets out to remind his human family of Christmas cheer.

“You're going to see the scout elves that you know and love, you're going to really feel the Elf on the Shelf Christmas tradition,” said Sara Wordsworth, writer, and lyricist.

“You're going to get a sneak peek into what Santa’s North Pole is like when your elves do when they fly back to Santa.”

And while the inspiration might come from the Christmas staple, Wordsworth said even if your family does not have an elf of your own you are still going to find the Christmas spirit.

“You don't have to have a Scout Elf to come and enjoy the musical because you're going to understand everything about them,” Wordsworth said. “And I always say it's a musical for all ages. It's really a family show.”

Even with original music, it is a sound you are going to connect with Wordsworth said.

“And it's really toe-tapping. And it's a good time. And I think that it's just a great as I say in a great afternoon or evening at the theater, which, which is a special thing. I think we all have come to appreciate the theater even more.”

Another great way in Green Country is to get together to celebrate the season.

“This musical is not only going to remind us of the beauty of the holiday season, but a family and the importance of traditions, the importance of gathering together and finding how to move forward,” Wordsworth said. “I think that if you are questioning Chris Christmas spirit when you walk into the theater, you will not be when you walk out.”

And walking out of the theater with a whole lot of emotions.

“It's going to make you laugh, it's going to make you cry, it's going to make you want to get up and dance in the aisles. It is so much fun. It is a Broadway musical in Tulsa, Oklahoma,” said Bobby M Davis, a performer in the musical.

It is a collaboration between The Lumistella Company and Mills Entertainment.

In addition to the Tulsa Theater COVID safety measures, Mills Entertainment is requiring face coverings, regardless of vaccination status, for anyone over the age of two.

To purchase tickets to see “The Elf of a Shelf: A Christmas Musical," click here .

