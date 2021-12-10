Laurinburg Exchange

Town to explore

relief money options

NORMAN — The Norman Town Council will explore ways to use their COVID relief money beginning early next year.

The town received their first check of $13,000 from the American Rescue Plan in October. They’re set to receive $27,000 in total.

“After the New Year, we need to really buckle down and see what we can and can’t spend that money on and see if we can do something that will generate some income,” said Town Clerk Glenda McInnis.

The only source of revenue for Norman in 2021 was a wood pallet business that was renting out the community center. The owner of the business, Alfonso Carillo, failed to pay rent for the months of June, July, August and September.

***

Town votes to

allow monkeys

ST. PAULS — Commissioners here updated the town’s Wild and Exotic Animals Ordinance on Thursday.

Mayor Pro Tem Evans Jackson said that the N.C. Department of Insurance is encouraging all municipalities to update the exotic animals ordinances following the venomous snake escape in Raleigh which took place in June.

“We got several people that have monkeys as pets,” Jackson said. “I don’t think there’s much danger in a small monkey.”

Commissioner John Gudauskas Jr. made a motion to accept the ordinance update with the removal of a portion that mentioned monkeys. His motion was OK’d.

***

Teen bicyclist

killed in crash

LUMBERTON — A 14-year-old bicyclist was killed Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle more than two miles outside of Lumberton city limits.

The bicyclist was traveling southbound on N.C. 72 when he was struck from behind by an Audi passenger car driven by 41-year-old Trudy Bryan-Urso, of Lumberton.

The juvenile was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lewis said Bryan-Urso was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

***

Man sentenced to

decade in prison

RALEIGH — A Red Springs man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Jonathan Revels, 57, was sentenced to prison by U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle. A federal jury convicted him in April 2021.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, on Sept. 4, 2016, members of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the Red Springs Police Department responded to shots fired at Kate Denny Road. During the investigation, officers learned that the defendant, Revels, was involved in the shooting, which resulted in the death of a male victim.

From Champion Media reports