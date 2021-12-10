Laurinburg Exchange

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

 5 days ago
Town to explore

relief money options

NORMAN — The Norman Town Council will explore ways to use their COVID relief money beginning early next year.

The town received their first check of $13,000 from the American Rescue Plan in October. They’re set to receive $27,000 in total.

“After the New Year, we need to really buckle down and see what we can and can’t spend that money on and see if we can do something that will generate some income,” said Town Clerk Glenda McInnis.

The only source of revenue for Norman in 2021 was a wood pallet business that was renting out the community center. The owner of the business, Alfonso Carillo, failed to pay rent for the months of June, July, August and September.

Town votes to

allow monkeys

ST. PAULS — Commissioners here updated the town’s Wild and Exotic Animals Ordinance on Thursday.

Mayor Pro Tem Evans Jackson said that the N.C. Department of Insurance is encouraging all municipalities to update the exotic animals ordinances following the venomous snake escape in Raleigh which took place in June.

“We got several people that have monkeys as pets,” Jackson said. “I don’t think there’s much danger in a small monkey.”

Commissioner John Gudauskas Jr. made a motion to accept the ordinance update with the removal of a portion that mentioned monkeys. His motion was OK’d.

Teen bicyclist

killed in crash

LUMBERTON — A 14-year-old bicyclist was killed Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle more than two miles outside of Lumberton city limits.

The bicyclist was traveling southbound on N.C. 72 when he was struck from behind by an Audi passenger car driven by 41-year-old Trudy Bryan-Urso, of Lumberton.

The juvenile was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lewis said Bryan-Urso was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Man sentenced to

decade in prison

RALEIGH — A Red Springs man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Jonathan Revels, 57, was sentenced to prison by U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle. A federal jury convicted him in April 2021.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, on Sept. 4, 2016, members of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the Red Springs Police Department responded to shots fired at Kate Denny Road. During the investigation, officers learned that the defendant, Revels, was involved in the shooting, which resulted in the death of a male victim.

From Champion Media reports

ROCKINGHAM — The Polar Express will return to Downtown Rockingham this December. The pandemic forced Will Wright, the Conductor of the Express, to reimagine what a winter wonderland could look like. Thus, this drive-thru event was born. Carolers, elves, the Grinch and more lined the sidewalks of downtown Rockingham...
Bonuses in time for Christmas

LAURINBURG — Scotland County School system employees will receive retention bonuses from the county this week. And employees who qualify will receive the state bonus in January. The board on Monday voted to keep Rick Singletary and Carolyn Banks as chair and vice-chair, respectively, of the Board of Education.
County gives support to broadband provider

LAURINBURG — County officials have voted to support a company that plans to bring more broadband to Scotland and Robeson counties. On Monday after a presentation from the Lumber River Council of Government on a broadband study, county officials heard from Atlantic Telephone Membership Cooperative, which is already expanding broadband in nearby counties.
Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023. ***
Leland man decorates home with more than 50,000 lights

For years now the City of Wilmington and New Hanover County have been discussing ways to address the affordable housing shortage in the region. One of the ideas that seemed to have the support of officials was the implementation of a $50 million housing bond. |. Cases of the Delta...
LUMBERTON — “I know he is smiling down from heaven to see this beautiful facility and the revitalization.”. Those were the words used Wednesday at the grand opening of the Robeson County Administration Center by Lyl MacLean Clinard, referring to her father, the late Hector MacLean. The building...
SCATS to get new full-time position

LAURINBURG — The SCATS program will be getting a new full-time position in the near future. During Monday night’s Scotland County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board unanimously voted to create the position at the request of Scotland County Department of Social Services Director April Snead. “I came...
Britt talks issues at Rotary Club

LAURINBURG — The Rotary Club here got to meet its new state senator when Danny Britt visited to talk about issues important to Scotland County. Britt, a Republican from Lumberton who was elected in 2016, also serves Robeson and Hoke counties after the recent redistricting in North Carolina based on the 2020 Census numbers.
We saw you recently ,,,

… in the parking lot at First Bank in Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Exchange will be looking for you at community events and random locations around Scotland County, and the ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will be presented each day. You might get caught by our cameras, and if you’d like an emailed copy of this photo, send an email request to [email protected] If you do that, you will win a free month’s subscription to The Laurinburg Exchange — so keep watching.
This NC town was ranked among the best to live. It also has a very NC problem.

There are at least 11 places in the United States named Morrisville, but the one nestled in the center of North Carolina is setting itself apart. In 2020, the town just west of Raleigh ranked No. 10 on Money magazine’s list of top places to live in the U.S. This year the National Civic League honored it as an All-America City and Niche, a rankings and review website, named Morrisville the Best Place to Live in North Carolina.
LUMBERTON — A city firefighter has been placed on leave after being charged with assault on a female, according to Lumberton’s attorney. Lumberton Master Firefighter William Taylor Deese was arrested Saturday and charged with simple assault – assault on a female, according to an official with the Robeson County Detention Center. Deese was released from the Detention Center on Sunday.
Kudos galore to those who contributed

The not-so-good news is that the Hometown Heroes for the Holidays effort fell far short of its goal this year. The great news is that at least 55 children in Scotland County will get a much merrier Christmas because of those who gave to the Hometown Heroes effort over the past few weeks.
November birth announcements

The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:. If you would like the birth of your child listed in the Daily Journal, contact your pregnancy care provider. November 9, 2021. Derrick Gould and Zoraido Judd, Rockingham, a...
Cherokee County Commission Meeting

During the Monday morning meeting of the Cherokee County Commission – approval was granted to adopt the Resolution in support of the National Incident Management System and allow both the Commission Chairman and EMA Director to sign; approval was also granted for a warranty deed, to convey a parcel of land to the Public Parks & Recreation Board of Cherokee County – and approval was also given for liability and property insurance coverage to be obtained from the ACCA Liability Self Insurance Fund, Inc., in the amounts of: Liability – $134,720.92 / Property – $40,027.29 / Inland Marine – $31,315.35 / Auto Physical Coverage – $33,864.72 / and Crime – $1,543.29.
Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected]nge.com by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton and Marlboro County, S.C.) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services here.
