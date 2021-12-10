ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CareTrust REIT President David Sedgwick to succeed Greg Stapley as CEO

By Liz Kiesche
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 5 days ago
CareTrust REIT's (NASDAQ:CTRE) board names David Sedgwick as CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2022, succeeding founding Chairman and CEO Greg Stapley, who will continue to...

