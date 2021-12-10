ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

One dead, five injured in Beloit mass shooting

By WTVO Web Team
 5 days ago

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — On Thursday night, six people were shot in the 1900 block of Porter Avenue in the Town of Beloit.

Officers from the Town of Beloit Police Department, City of Beloit Police Department, and deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Police said that one victim was pronounced dead and the other two were transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

Later on, police said three more gunshot victims from the scene were taken to an emergency room and have since been treated and released.

All of the victims are from the Beloit area, and are between 17-23 years old, police said.

At a Friday press conference, police said the event began as a party in a detached garage and erupted in gun fire after a dispute arose. Police said there was no evidence the shooting was gang related.

Police said one person involved in the incident was in custody for charges unrelated to the shooting.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Beloit police searching for hit and run suspect

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are hoping the public will help them track down a hit and run offender. Officers were called to a two-car crash on Cranston Road early Monday, but only one driver was on the scene when first responders got there. The woman told investigators that the other driver took off […]
Beloit Police welcomes three new officers

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police announced reinforcements, as three new officers were sworn in. Kylie Murphy, Traonte Boulton and Victoria Bailey were sworn in last Thursday. All three are now probationary officers. The trio joined the department back in August, and they graduated from the Police Academy at Blackhawk Technical College Friday.
