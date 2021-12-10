One dead, five injured in Beloit mass shooting

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — On Thursday night, six people were shot in the 1900 block of Porter Avenue in the Town of Beloit.

Officers from the Town of Beloit Police Department, City of Beloit Police Department, and deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Police said that one victim was pronounced dead and the other two were transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

Later on, police said three more gunshot victims from the scene were taken to an emergency room and have since been treated and released.

All of the victims are from the Beloit area, and are between 17-23 years old, police said.

At a Friday press conference, police said the event began as a party in a detached garage and erupted in gun fire after a dispute arose. Police said there was no evidence the shooting was gang related.

Police said one person involved in the incident was in custody for charges unrelated to the shooting.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

