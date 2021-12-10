ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Investigation determines cause of Friday morning fire damaging house, car, and carport in Danville

By Kim Yonick
WFXR
WFXR
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWG44_0dJHuR6j00

UPDATE 8:15 p.m.: The City of Danville Fire Marshal’s Office has concluded their investigation regarding an early Friday morning fire at 135 Applewood Drive.

The Danville Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire at approximately 2:43 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10. When crews arrived, they found flames coming from a car that was parked under a carport next to an unoccupied one-story house.

The fire was extinguished at 3:19 a.m. and determined to be under control at 3:29 a.m., the department says. The structure sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.

The Fire Marshal determined the cause of the fire to be an electrical malfunction in the car.

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — An investigation is underway after a house, car, and carport caught on fire early Friday morning in Danville.

The Danville Fire Department says units responded to a house fire at 135 Applewood Drive at approximately 2:43 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10. When personnel arrived, they found flames coming from a car that was parked under a carport, next to a one-story house.

Crews used a hand line to extinguish the car fire before they moved into the house to prevent the fire from spreading.

Crews battle early morning fire in Roanoke County

Officials say the fire was located on the carport and in the attic. First responders were able to get the fire under control quickly.

Utilities were also shut off as crews searched the home for any occupants, but the department says the house was unoccupied.

The house has heavy fire and smoke damage. No one was hurt.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WFXR’s breaking news email list

Get breaking news, weather, and sports delivered to your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on [ Apple ] and [ Android ]

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

VDH reports 3,135 new COVID cases while number of hospitalizations drops by 115 as of Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — On Wednesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 3,135 new coronavirus cases and 33 new virus-related deaths, which brings the Commonwealth’s total COVID-19 count up to 1,006,245 confirmed and probable cases and 15,025 confirmed and probable deaths. Virginia health officials confirmed 738,649 cases and 12,605 deaths are related to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFXR

Henry County outbuilding declared total loss after early morning fire

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Henry County first responders were called out early Tuesday morning to battle a blaze involving an outbuilding. Fire Chief Todd Norman with the Fieldale Volunteer Fire Company told WFXR News that the fire was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7. According to Norman, the structure — a […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Danville, VA
Crime & Safety
Danville, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Danville, VA
WFXR

Henry County authorities search for wanted man; seize $465K, drugs, firearms after investigation

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Henry County authorities are searching for a wanted man after seizing hundreds of thousands of dollars, as well as a number of drugs, guns, and vehicles during an undercover investigation into methamphetamine distribution. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says investigators executed a search warrant at 45 Blossom Street in Bassett […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Carport#Weather#Accident#The Fire Marshal#Wfxr News#Nexstar Media Inc
WFXR

6,456 new COVID cases, 153 new hospitalizations reported between Friday and Monday by VDH

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia health officials reported a total of 983,055 coronavirus cases and 14,771 virus-related deaths as of Monday, which includes 6,456 new confirmed and probable cases and 18 new confirmed and probable deaths around the Commonwealth since Friday. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed 723,503 cases and 12,400 deaths are related […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFXR

WFXR

1K+
Followers
385
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy