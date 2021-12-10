Investigation determines cause of Friday morning fire damaging house, car, and carport in Danville

UPDATE 8:15 p.m.: The City of Danville Fire Marshal’s Office has concluded their investigation regarding an early Friday morning fire at 135 Applewood Drive.

The Danville Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire at approximately 2:43 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10. When crews arrived, they found flames coming from a car that was parked under a carport next to an unoccupied one-story house.

The fire was extinguished at 3:19 a.m. and determined to be under control at 3:29 a.m., the department says. The structure sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.

The Fire Marshal determined the cause of the fire to be an electrical malfunction in the car.

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — An investigation is underway after a house, car, and carport caught on fire early Friday morning in Danville.

The Danville Fire Department says units responded to a house fire at 135 Applewood Drive at approximately 2:43 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10. When personnel arrived, they found flames coming from a car that was parked under a carport, next to a one-story house.

Crews used a hand line to extinguish the car fire before they moved into the house to prevent the fire from spreading.

Officials say the fire was located on the carport and in the attic. First responders were able to get the fire under control quickly.

Utilities were also shut off as crews searched the home for any occupants, but the department says the house was unoccupied.

The house has heavy fire and smoke damage. No one was hurt.

