Stocks

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) PT Raised to $76 at Needham & Company

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Needham & Company analyst Quinn Bolton raised the price target on...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Starts Impinj Inc (PI) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis initiates coverage on Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Silicom Ltd. (SILC) PT Raised to $65 at Needham & Company

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Needham & Company analyst Alex Henderson raised the price target on Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC) to $65.00 (from $57.00) while maintaining a Buy rating following a call with management. The analyst commented, "We caught up with Silicom...
StreetInsider.com

SurgePays, Inc (SURG) Prices Upsized 4.6M Share Offering at $4.30/sh, Effectuates 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split, Uplists to Nasdaq

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG), a blockchain fintech company building a next generation supply chain network that offers wholesale goods and financial services for the underbanked more cost efficiently than traditional distribution models, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,600,000 units at a price to the public of $4.30 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.73 and an expiration date of three years from the date of issuance. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on November 2, 2021, under the symbols “SURG” and “SURGW,” respectively. SurgePays expects to receive gross proceeds of $19.78 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-50. The reverse stock split is expected to be effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to reflect the impact of the reverse stock split. The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse split is 86882L204.
StreetInsider.com

H.C. Wainwright Upgrades Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) to Buy

H.C. Wainwright analyst Raghuram Selvaraju upgraded Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GRTX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Upgrades iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) to Buy

Citi analyst Joanna Wuensch upgraded iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades SkyWest (SKYW) to Market Perform

Cowen analyst Helane Becker downgraded SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) from Outperform to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Bernstein Downgrades Regeneron Pharma (REGN) to Market Perform

Bernstein analyst Aaron Gal downgraded Regeneron Pharma (NASDAQ: REGN) from Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades Greif Inc. (GEF) to Underperform

BofA Securities analyst George Staphos downgraded Greif Inc. (NYSE: GEF) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Generation Bio (GBIO) PT Lowered to $27 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Gil Blum lowered the price target on Generation Bio (NASDAQ: GBIO) to $27.00 (from $50.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

HashiCorp, Inc (HCP) IPO Opens Modestly Higher

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for HashiCorp (NASDAQ: HCP) opened for trading at $81.16 after pricing 15,300,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $80.00 per share, above the expected $68-$72 range.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: William Blair Downgrades Parsons Corp. (PSN) to Market Perform

William Blair analyst Louis DiPalma downgraded Parsons Corp. (NYSE: PSN) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades EverQuote (EVER) to Underweight

JPMorgan analyst Cory Carpenter downgraded EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) from Neutral to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

IBM (IBM) PT Lowered to $145 at Stifel

Stifel analyst David Grossman lowered the price target on IBM (NYSE: IBM) to $145.00 (from $151.00) while maintaining a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Colliers Securities Starts Generac Holdings (GNRC) at Buy

Colliers Securities analyst Donovan Schafer initiates coverage on Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) with a Buy rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Why EV Li-Cycle (LICY) Stock is Soaring Today

Li-Cycle (NYSE: LICY) shares are up 12% in pre-open Wednesday after the company made two announcements yesterday. Li-Cycle announced it ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (AHRNU) Prices Upsized 27.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AHRNU), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 27,500,000 units, at a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Rosenblatt Sees Dec. Qtr Beat for Micron (MU) and In-Line Feb. Qtr Guide

Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating and $165.00 price target on Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) ahead of earnings ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
