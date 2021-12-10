Part of Route 12 in Plainfield is shut down due to motor vehicle crash
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 12 near Empire Tire in Plainfield is closed following a motor vehicle crash early Friday morning.
Plainfield PD told News 8 they shut down Norwich Road (Route 12) around 6 a.m.
Police say to use alternative routes for the time being.
No further information has been given at this time.
Keep up to date at WTNH.com and the News 8 app.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.
