Fastenal has continued to generate strong upside for investors while it has created value in the form of robust sales and cash flows. One of the most attractive growth stories in the industrial supplies space involves a company called Fastenal (FAST). In recent years, including throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has continued to expand and has done so at a nice clip. Cash flow generation of the company is attractive and the long-term outlook for the enterprise is promising. With very little debt, the business is a low-risk enterprise, which makes it all the more appealing to long-term investors.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO