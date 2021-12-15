ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CIENA (CIEN) PT Raised to $78 at Goldman Sachs

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

StreetInsider.com

FedEx (FDX) has entered $1.5B accelerated share repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (“ASR”) with Goldman Sachs ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UBS Downgrades LexinFintech Holdings (ADR) (LX) to Neutral

UBS analyst Alex Ye downgraded LexinFintech Holdings (ADR) (NASDAQ: LX) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Carrier Global (CARR) Raises Quarterly Dividend 25% to $0.15; 1.1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, or $0.6 annualized. This is a 25% increase from the prior dividend of $0.12. The dividend will...
StreetInsider.com

Philip Morris International (PM) Declares $1.25 Quarterly Dividend; 5.6% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, or $5 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 10, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
StreetInsider.com

Micron Technology (MU) PT Raised to $101 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari raised the price target on Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) to $101.00 (from $88.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts RBC Bearings (ROLL) at Neutral

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Goldman Sachs analyst Joe Ritchie initiates coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ: ROLL) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $217.00. The analyst comments "We initiate coverage of RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) with a Neutral rating...
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Reinstates PerkinElmer (PKI) at Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Sykes reinstates coverage on PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) with a Neutral rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) at Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Nathan Rich initiates coverage on Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Ralph Lauren (RL) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Brooke Roach downgraded Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
pulse2.com

Jabil Stock (JBL): $75 Price Target From Goldman Sachs

The shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) have received a price target of $75 from Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) have received a price target of $75 from Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney upgraded Jabil to a “Buy” rating from a “Neutral” rating while increasing the price target from $63.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Qualtrics (XM) at Conviction Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Gabriela Borges initiates coverage on Qualtrics (NASDAQ: XM) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
pulse2.com

Regeneron Stock (REGN): $824 Price Target From Goldman Sachs

The shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) have received an $824 price target from Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) have received an $824 price target from Goldman Sachs. These are the details. And Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter initiated coverage of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals with a “Buy” rating.
etfdailynews.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $239,000 Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Other hedge funds and...
