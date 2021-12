Director Guy Ritchie has quietly made himself quite the career over the last 2 decades in Hollywood. With such classic films as Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, the director has been a very influential part of modern action filmmaking. Coming off this year's severely underrated heist movie Wrath of Man starring Jason Statham, Ritchie is reteaming with the actor for the fifth time for next year's spy film Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre, and we now have our first look at the movie courtesy of some new images.

