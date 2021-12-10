ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serbs vote to weaken Bosnia, step up their secession drive

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The Bosnian Serb parliament voted Friday to launch a series of steps that could weaken war-ravaged Bosnia’s central authority. The ballot came as the Bosnian Serb leader stepped up his campaign to secede from the Balkan country, despite a threat of new U.S. and other...

The Independent

EU to hit Russia with new sanctions if Ukraine attacked

The head of the European Union's executive warned Russia on Wednesday that the bloc has a battery of additional sanctions ready if Moscow decides to invade neighboring Ukraine On the eve of an EU summit on the issue, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that beyond scaling up and expanding existing sanctions, the EU can adopt "unprecedented measures with serious consequences for Russia.'' Von der Leyen told the European Parliament that there are already economic sanctions in place targeting Russia’s finance, energy and sectors because of its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014 and actions that...
POLITICS
Reuters

Turkey says Serb move to start quitting Bosnia's key institutions "dangerous"

ANKARA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A vote by Serb lawmakers to start pulling their autonomous Serb Republic out of Bosnia's armed forces, judiciary, and tax system is "wrong, dangerous" and could threaten regional stability, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday. His comments came after Germany's new government called...
WORLD
Milorad Dodik
The Independent

North Macedonia: Finance official tapped to become next PM

North Macedonia’s ruling Social Democrats have elected Dimitar Kovachevski as their party's new leader and he is set to take over as prime minister if a coalition agreement remains intact. Kovachevski takes over as party leader from Prime Minister Zoran Zaev who relinquished the party post in the wake of a heavy defeat in mayoral and local government elections in late October. Zaev, who served as party leader since 2013 and prime minister since 2016, has promised to resign as head of the government in the coming weeks. He had to renegotiate a coalition agreement with parties from...
POLITICS
knoxvilletimes.com

Bosnian Serb Parliament Votes To Advance Secessionist Bid

SARAJEVO -- The Bosnian Serb parliament has adopted a set of steps that would strengthen a secessionist bid to withdraw from state-level institutions despite warnings from the West. Lawmakers on December 10 voted 49-3 on starting a procedure for Bosnia-Herzegovina's Serb-dominated entity to withdraw from the Bosnian army, security services,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Council on Foreign Relations

Is Bosnia on the Verge of Breaking Up?

Separatist rhetoric among Bosnian Serb leadership is raising concerns about the dissolution of Bosnia. It’s part of a nationalist wave across the Balkans that threatens a return of ethnic conflict. What’s Bosnia’s status?. Amid the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia, the Dayton Accords succeeded in bringing peace to Bosnia in 1995....
POLITICS
AFP

Belarus opposition leader Tikhanovsky jailed for 18 years

A court in Belarus on Tuesday sentenced opposition leader Sergei Tikhanovsky to nearly two decades behind bars after he galvanised an unprecedented protest movement against strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko last year. Tikhanovsky, a charismatic 43-year-old YouTube blogger, last spring launched a presidential campaign against Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet country with an iron grip since 1994. While Belarusian authorities stopped Tikhanovsky's campaign short -- arresting him on charges of violating public order ahead of the August 2020 vote and keeping him in detention since -- the protest movement he triggered eventually swelled to tens of thousands of people. On Tuesday, following a months-long trial behind closed doors, a court found Tikhanovsky guilty of organising riots, inciting social hatred and other charges and sentenced him to 18 years in prison, state newspaper Sovetskaya Belarus reported.
EUROPE
