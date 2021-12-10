ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serbs to vote on weakening Bosnia, step up secession drive

Cover picture for the articleBANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The Bosnian Serb parliament convened on Friday to vote on steps that would weaken the war-ravaged Balkan country’s central authority. The session came as the Bosnian Serb leader is stepping up his secession campaign despite a threat of new U.S. and other...

