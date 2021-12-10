ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Early morning shooting leaves one man dead, one behind bars

An early morning shooting has left a Kentucky man dead and another one charged with the man’s murder.

According to FPD Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey, Frankfort/Franklin County 911 dispatch received two calls of a male who had been shot in the area of 421 Owenton Ave. around 7 a.m. Thursday. One of the calls received was allegedly from the shooter. Dispatch reports indicate a male phoned 911 and said he had just shot a man and then hung up.

First responders located a male who was laying in the road with apparent gunshot wounds. Frankfort Fire and EMS transported the victim, 24-year-old Aundria “Dre” Scott of Louisville, to the Frankfort Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries at 8:32 a.m.

“It appears from a preliminary postmortem examination that Mr. Scott sustained multiple gunshot wounds,” Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod told The State Journal. “An autopsy is scheduled in Louisville Friday morning.”

At the scene, FPD also located an individual who had called and reported he had shot someone. Frankfort resident Camron Green, 21, stated he was the individual who had shot the victim and was detained by law enforcement.

Green, who was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail, is charged with murder, a capital offense, and tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony.

Bond has not yet been set in his case.

Owenton Avenue is off of Holmes Street and officers shut down the street for an extended period of time.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and FPD contacted Frankfort Independent Schools and Franklin County Schools in order to keep school buses away from the area.

Aubrey told The State Journal that the public was not in danger.

The investigation is ongoing by Frankfort Police Department and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

