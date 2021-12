Up until fairly recently, Michigan would legally have to pay you 10 cents per rat head. May 19th, 2000 was a big day in the rat community. The families of Remy, Splinter, and Fievel Mousekewitz were no doubt celebrating over a cheese block on that day because that is the day that Michigan repealed 'The Rat Bounty law of 1915.' This hilariously outdated Michigan law was technically called the Public Act 50 of 1950. This is an excerpt of that law according to American Greatness,

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO