Muzzleloader season opens this weekend

By PAT CARDIN FOR THE NEWS-ENTERPRISE
 5 days ago

Archery season for deer is open and runs through Jan. 17, 2022. But this weekend is the last installment for muzzleloader season and last chance to take a deer with a firearm. The muzzleloader season will open Saturday and closes Sunday, Dec. 19. For those who haven’t filled their buck tag...

