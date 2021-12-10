Serbs to vote on weakening Bosnia, step up secession drive

Libya is to hold its first ever presidential elections late next week, but the lack of a final list of candidates and bitter political divisions have cast doubt on whether they will take place. Polling, set for December 24, was intended to mark a transition towards peace, but many now fear it could instead reignite civil war. The "elections may do more harm than good in Libya given the deep societal and political fault lines," said Jamal Benomar, a former United Nations under-secretary-general. "The necessary conditions for free and fair elections are not available, and Libyans are too divided to accept or agree on the results."

