Serbs to vote on weakening Bosnia, step up secession drive

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina — The Bosnian Serb parliament convened on Friday to vote on steps that would weaken the war-ravaged Balkan country's central authority. The session came as the Bosnian Serb leader is stepping up his secession campaign despite a threat of new U.S. and other sanctions. Lawmakers...

