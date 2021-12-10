ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

'My Company is Offering a 4 Day Week For the Same Pay'

By Alex O'Neill
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are about 40 staff who will be affected by our change to a four day week. When we told them, a few asked what the catch was. There is no...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Is On-Demand Pay Right For Your Company?

Chief Digital Officer at Ceridian. Businesses are rapidly rethinking workplace policies and benefits to define the future of work, and one foundational change is an increased focus on financial wellness. In fact, financial wellness is the new “must-have” employee benefit, especially as we begin to recover from the pandemic and workers quit jobs at a rapid rate.
PERSONAL FINANCE
iheart.com

Tech Company Will Pay Someone $200,000 For Their Face

Tech company Promobot is looking for a friendly face for their new line of human-looking robots and they are willing to pay $200,000 for the rights to use a real human's face on the robots instead of a computer generated face. The robots would be used in hotels, shopping centers and airports in 2023, so the human face they are looking for should have a 'kind and friendly' appearance. The application window just ended recently after receiving over 20,000 applications. On their website they say "Everyone who didn’t have time to submit an application, please no worries, we will have more projects in the future. Subscribe to our instagram and stay tuned."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Week#My Company Is Offering#Scandinavian#Fairway Homecare
local21news.com

Companies struggling to find employees offering childcare and early pay

Harrisburg, Pa — There’s no better time to be looking for a new job. Some industries like manufacturing and trucking are struggling so badly to find employees that they’re offering some great benefit. UNFI has a role in keeping the shelves stocked at the grocery store. They’re a food distributer...
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
The Independent

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call: ‘Your employment is terminated, effective immediately’

The chief executive of a US-based digital mortgage lending company fired 900 people on a Zoom call ahead of the holiday season, it has been reported.About 15 per cent of the company’s employees in the US and India were abruptly laid off as part of the cost-cutting exercise, Vishal Garg, the head of Better.com, can be heard saying in the video call that reportedly took place last week. A recording of the call, which has not been verified, was widely shared on YouTube. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

The CEO Who Fired 900 Employees on a Zoom Call Is Out. It's a Tragic Example of How Not to Manage People

Earlier this month, Better.com CEO, Vishal Garg told 900 employees to join him on a Zoom meeting, during which he told them they no longer had jobs at the company. It was all apparently part of his effort to create a "leaner, meaner, hungrier workforce," at the online mortgage company. Garg later told other employees that some of those who were let go were "stealing" from the company by only working two hours a day.
BUSINESS
pymnts

PayPal, Wix Team on Pay Later Offerings for Merchants

PayPal will let merchants on Wix offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) options PayPal in 4 and PayPal Credit through a checkout button, the company announced Wednesday (Dec. 1). “As we head into the holiday shopping season, business owners need to do everything they can to increase their sales conversions and offering Pay Later solutions is one way to do it,” said Greg Lisiewski, vice president of Global Pay Later at PayPal. “Businesses need help in order to recover from the past 18 months — and by providing PayPal Credit and Pay in 4, they have one more tool to do so.”
TECHNOLOGY
Norwalk Hour

How a Single Decision Propelled My Company Forward

Companies make countless decisions every day. Entrepreneurs know that one decision, or the lack of a decision, can be the difference between success and failure. One decision I made after founding my company was to develop unique, proprietary methods and procedures to standardize the way we executed our work. The processes resulting from that decision helped guarantee that everything we did was done with quality and consistency. Indeed, these methods evolved over time to earn the title “tried-and-true”, but simply deciding to build and incorporate them is what helped turn us into the global competitor we are today, as I believe they can be applied to almost any business.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Car Companies Exploit Buyers With Subscriptions So You Pay and Pay and Pay

Subscriptions. Car companies a giddy over the possibility of making money from car buyers both at the time of the purchase, but also afterward. Before the advent of subscription services looming on the horizon, automakers had few ways to get into your pockets a second time. But now, even heated seats may become part of a subscription you’ll have to pay annually to manufacturers.
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘No way in hell I am relying on Amazon’: Company phone ban worries employees after six die in warehouse cave-in

At least six Amazon employees died on Friday after a warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, was struck by a tornado. The deaths have put the company under new scrutiny for its history of sometimes preventing workers from keeping their mobile phones with them on the job.The Illinois facility, not far from St Louis, Missouri, suffered immense damage during this weekend’s multi-state cluster of tornadoes. Roughly 150 yards of the building collapsed in on itself.An Amazon worker at a nearby facility told Bloomberg the collapse had raised doubts over whether Amazon’s policies, which have sometimes required workers to keep their phones...
ENVIRONMENT
shop-eat-surf.com

Pacsun Now Offering Same-Day Delivery

Today, Pacsun announced that they are adding something special to their online shopping experience, just in time for the holidays, through the offering of same-day delivery. The convenient service will apply for orders placed by 3PM local time, and items will be delivered no later than 9PM local time the same day.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Amazon is shutting down its Alexa.com platform which ranks the world's most popular websites and offers SEO and competitor analysis tools after 25 years due to declining popularity

Amazon is shutting down Alexa.com – it’s global website ranking system – after 25 years of service. The system, unrelated to the firm’s voice assistant, has been monitoring traffic online to list the most popular websites around the globe since 1996. Amazon released a statement Thursday...
INTERNET
The Verge

The Better CEO who fired 900 people over a Zoom call is taking time off

The CEO of digital mortgage firm Better.com, who fired 900 employees on a Zoom call last week, is taking time off from the company while it conducts a “leadership and cultural assessment,” according to an email to employees from the board of directors. As first reported by Motherboard, the board’s email says following “the very regrettable events over the last week,” CEO Vishal Garg will be taking time off “effective immediately,” and Better CFO Kevin Ryan will manage day-to-day operations.
BUSINESS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
662K+
Followers
73K+
Post
695M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy