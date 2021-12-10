ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Friday Forecast: Temps in mid 50s with rain and fog to arrive by evening

By Mike Janssen
WGN TV
WGN TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — It will be mostly cloudy Friday with showers likely this afternoon. Highs in...

wgntv.com

Related
WGN TV

Wednesday Forecast: Temps in mid 60s, windy with scattered showers

CHICAGO — Windy, unseasonably mild, cloudy and a few showers Wednesday. Winds: SW 25-30,G50-55 mph. High Wind Watch from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday for northern Chicagoland, Wind Advisory for south Chicagoland. High 65, record is 64. Very windy Wednesday night, showers, possible thunderstorms and mild. Winds: SW...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Tuesday Forecast: Temps in low 50s with increasing clouds

CHICAGO — Partly sunny to cloudy skies Tuesday. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. Air quality in the Moderate quality around Chicagoland, northern IN, SW Michigan and southern WI. High 52. Cloudy tonight, unseasonably warm and chance of showers. Winds: SSE 10-20 mph. Low 52. Full forecast details and more at...
ENVIRONMENT
WGN TV

Does Chicago’s weather sync with the 11-year solar cycle?

Does Chicago’s weather sync with the 11-year solar cycle?. Jim Schueler, Manhattan, Ill. There is no apparent effect on the Earth’s, or Chicago’s, weather from the solar cycle. The 11-year solar cycle is the cycle that the sun’s magnetic field goes through every 11 years. The sun is a ball of electrically-charged hot gas that creates a magnetic field. Approximately every 11 years, the magnetic field completely flips: The north and south poles of the magnetic field switch places. The solar cycle affects activity on the surface of the sun. Sunspots, which are caused by the sun’s magnetic field, are affected. A solar cycle begins with a solar minimum, when the number of sunspots is fewest. Gradually their number increases to a maximum, then decreases to the next minimum.
CHICAGO, IL
