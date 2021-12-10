ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

Solana Falls After Slowdown in Transaction Speeds, Attack Accusations

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Solana network’s native token SOL fell in the crypto market today after concerns had been expressed related to an unexplained slowdown in transaction processing speeds on the network, and suggestions by some that it could be related to an attack on the network. At 11:13 UTC, SOL...

beincrypto.com

Solana Co-Founder Clarifies No Network Failure or DDoS Attack

Multiple reports have said that Solana experienced a network outage and DDoS this month. However, co-founder Raj Gokal claims that neither was the case and that the NFT game SolChicks was responsible for the low performance. Sponsored. The Solana network suffered from heavy network congestion, leading to many unwarranted claims...
COMPUTERS
insidebitcoins.com

Solana blockchain leading on on-chain development despite DDoS attack

Solana, the fastest blockchain network, is leading the charts regarding on-chain development. The recent gains come despite the platform suffering from a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. Moreover, the SOL token has not lost its position in the crypto charts, and it now ranks as the fifth-largest one in the market,...
COMPUTERS
CoinTelegraph

Solana on-chain development increases after a recent DDoS attack

Solana — whose native crypto, SOL, is the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization — is leading on-chain development charts despite a recent distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. As per Santiment data, Solana surpassed the daily GitHub submission rates of Polkadot and Cardano to become the leading blockchain over the...
COMPUTERS
investing.com

Solana reportedly hit by DDoS attack, but network remains online

Solana’s blockchain performance was reportedly hit by a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack over the past 24 hours. However, the network appears to have remained online throughout. A DDoS attack generally refers to a large number of coordinated devices, or a botnet, overwhelming a network with fake traffic to take...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cryptoslate.com

Solana network slows to a crawl following alleged DDoS attack

On Thursday, the Solana network experienced a significant slow down in transaction processing, sparking fears of another DDoS attack. However, blockchain service provider GensysGo played down the incident, attributing the situation to “growing pains,” rather than inherent design flaws. Nonetheless, considering this is the second such incident since...
TECHNOLOGY
cryptonews.com

Even This Hydraulics Firm Takes Crypto, DeFi, NFT & Metaverse Plunge

The Korean Stock Exchange-listed South Korean hydraulics firm Sewon E&C is in the final stages of sealing a deal with a major decentralized finance (DeFi) player over proposed crypto, non-fungible token (NFT), and metaverse collaboration. The media outlet iNews24 reported that the company had agreed on a deal in principle...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Solana price analysis: SOL fall to $165 as selling continues

Solana price analysis suggests upwards movement to $180. The Solana price analysis shows that after dropping to the $180 mark, the price action was unable to recover completely and the price still trades below the $200 mark. Today SOL fell to the $165.00 mark and while the price has recovered since then, the bearish pressure still weighs on the price action.
STOCKS
hackernoon.com

Solana’s Big Advantage is The Low Cost of Transactions On its Chain

Elena Sinelnikova is building a hub for the entire Web3 economy in 3 stages: Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution with transactions of a few seconds and a few cents. Starting in Q1 2022, when we launch our new storage layer, those transactions will cost just cents. With our no-code middleware, DAC infrastructure, and fast and cheap transactions, we are becoming the go-to place for startups looking to build and grow. The biggest difference lies in governance, Sinelova says.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

CoinLoan to Release CLT Packages to the Public

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. The move comes amidst the platform's rapid growth and development background. CoinLoan, a company providing crypto management tools, releases CLT packages to raise capital to fund the platform's development and global expansion. CLT is a native...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dollar rises versus rivals after Fed speeds tapering process

The U.S. dollar strengthened versus major rivals Wednesday after the Federal Reserve, as expected, moved to accelerate the wind-down of its monthly bond purchases, putting them on track to finish by March. The move is also seen clearing the way for rate increases, with policy makers penciling in three hikes by the end of 2022, according to the so-called dot plot. The euro was down 0.2% versus the dollar at $1.1235, after trading around $1.1259 ahead of the policy announcement. The greenback traded at 114.19 Japanese yen, up 0.4% on the day and compared with 113.91 yen ahead of the statement. The British pound fetched $1.3203, down 0.2% onthe day and down from $1.3216 from earlier in the session.
CURRENCIES
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin-focused NYDIG Raises USD 1B, Golden State FTX, Bitfinex Recovers 6 BTC + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Bitcoin (BTC)-focused financial services firm NYDIG said it has completed a USD 1bn funding round that values the company at USD 7bn. The round was led by growth equity firm WestCap, with participation from prior leads Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective, as well as strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv, MassMutual, Morgan Stanley, and New York Life. The capital will be used to further develop NYDIG's institutional-grade Bitcoin platform using recent upgrades to the Bitcoin protocol with capabilities such as bitcoin and Lightning payments, asset tokenization, and smart contracts, the firm said.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Ripple's Camp Attacks Bitcoin Mining With 'The Stupidest Idea' Again

Ripple's executives keep bashing Bitcoin (BTC) mining, this time by suggesting a new idea that was labeled "the stupidest idea" of 2021 by a mining expert. Bitcoin should move away from the “climate disaster” that is its proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism, and instead, embrace a model where existing miners receive rewards without doing anything, Ripple’s Chairman and Co-founder Chris Larsen argued in a new proposal.
MARKETS

