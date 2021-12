Booster shots are now expanding for 16 and 17-year-old thanks to the FDA's approval of Pfizer's vaccine. People over 65 were the first ones approved for booster vaccines. Then those who worked in places where lots of people gather. Then the FDA approved booster shots for those 18 to 64. Now the more active teenagers who are 16 and 17 have been approved for a booster. Everyone who got Johnson and Johnson's vaccine was approved for a booster with those 65 and older since their dose was lower than Pfizer and Moderna.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO