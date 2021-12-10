ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Blog: 50’s and rain to start the weekend

By Haley Bouley
MyChamplainValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YIiTy_0dJHmjlF00

It’s a winter wonderland outside, with some fresh light snow overnight, snow covered roofs and trees add to the festivity of the season! Roads could be a little slick so take it easy, but will slowly improve through the morning as the flakes are wrapping in the next few hours, and temperatures are rising into the mid to upper 30’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jT4U6_0dJHmjlF00

We remain dry through much of the evening Friday, but by early Saturday morning a warm front enters the picture.

That warm front comes with a strong southerly wind that will help to spike temperatures above freezing ahead of the rain, but in our colder hallow spots of the Kingdom and Adirondacks where that cold air lingers, a period of freezing rain is possible. Thankfully it’s only a short window of freezing rain, and ice totals range between 0.01 to 0.1″ but it doesn’t take a lot of ice to create issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RvbBO_0dJHmjlF00

As temperatures continue to warm with a southerly wind at 10-20 mph and gusts to 40 mph, afternoon high temperatures top off in the mid 50’s.

We’re expecting two batches of rain Saturday, the first rolling in for the morning with the warm front… the rain takes a quick break by late morning before the second batch arrives with the cold front by late afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals range between a 0.5-1.0″

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RUkgz_0dJHmjlF00

Quieter and sunnier weather rolls in Sunday, which is the start to a very dry, mild and sunny stretch of weather that continues through mid next week… not good news for our mountains.

Pray for SNOW!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

