Every year, Human Rights Day is observed on Dec. 10—the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. The UDHR is an aspirational document that laid a framework for the nations to acknowledge the inalienable rights everyone is entitled to by the virtue of being human beings. Regardless of race, gender, religion, color, language and various other factors, the states are under the obligation to protect these rights of the individual.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO