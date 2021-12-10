ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in Hip-Hop History: Common Released His Fifth LP ‘Electric Circus’ 19 Years Ago

By Sha Be Allah
thesource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this day in Hip Hop history, Chicago rap icon Common released his fifth studio album Electric Circus. This album may have not been Common’s most commercially successful release, selling under 300,000 copies, but it was one of his most highly anticipated and critically acclaimed albums. Common is quoted saying he...

thesource.com

Comments / 1

openculture.com

Rick Rubin: The Invisibility of Hip Hop’s Greatest Producer

New York-born, L.A.-based record producer Rick Rubin started his musical career as a guitarist, first in a short-lived high school band, then in the punk band Hose, touring the country with 80s hardcore stalwarts like Hüsker Dü and the Meat Puppets. It was an auspicious beginning for the major producer Rubin would become in later years, behind albums by Weezer, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Slayer, Danzig, Metallica… the list goes on. Not all of his work has been beloved, but hardly any of it has been ignored. Rubin’s won 9 Grammy awards since 1998, including one this year for the Strokes’ The New Abnormal and one in 2009 for Producer of the Year; in 2007 he appeared on the cover of The New York Times Magazine, covered in a white blanket and signature flowing beard, meditating over the headline “Can Rick Rubin Save the Music Business?”
HIP HOP
thesource.com

Today in Hip-Hop History: The Notorious B.I.G.’s Posthumous Third LP ‘Born Again’ Dropped 21 Years Ago

On this day in Hip Hop history, the late Notorious B.I.G. released his second posthumous album, Born Again. This project was a compilation album featuring old recorded verses over newer beats with guest features. The album had a high reception rate, debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart and selling 485,000 albums in the first week. It sold so well that it was certified double platinum a month and seven days after its release.
CELEBRITIES
The Ringer

How Brooklyn, Blackness, and Lyrical Mastery Allowed Mos Def to Create One of the Most Important Albums in Hip-hop History

On this week’s episode, Jinx and Shea discuss Mos Def’s 1999 breakout solo album, Black on Both Sides. In it, they discuss Mos’s love of hip-hop and the world around him on tracks like “Hip-Hop,” “Umi Says,” “Got,” and “Ms. Fat Booty.” Next, hear whether Talib Kweli, Q-Tip, Busta Rhymes, or Vinia Mojica had the Best Guest Verse. Later, find out how Brooklyn, Blackness, and lyrical mastery allowed Mos to create one of the most important albums in the history of hip-hop. And finally, the ‘No Skips’ Clique™ switches things up from here on out to decide who gets to select the featured song at the end of the episode.
MUSIC
107 JAMZ

Here Are the Most-Streamed Hip-Hop Songs on Spotify This Year

As the music chapter for 2021 closes in the next few weeks, Spotify has offered their year-end list of the most-streamed songs for the last 12 months. That list consists of tracks released by several members of the hip-hop community, all of which can be found below. Doja Cat, who...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Russ Releases ‘Chomp 2’ Feat. Jay Electronica, Wale, The Game and More

Russ has lined himself up with some of the best stars in rap for the second edition of his Chomp album series. Joining Russ to rap on the album is Jadakiss, Snoop Dogg, Jay Electronica, The Game, Big Sean, Wale, Joey Bada$$, and more. An elite list of producers including Jake One, Boi-1da, Harry Fraud, DJ Premier, 9th Wonder, Statik Selektah, and Bink! lend their services.
ENTERTAINMENT
thesource.com

Today in Hip-Hop History: Brand Nubian Dropped Their Debut Album ‘One For All’ 31 Years Ago

On December 4, 1990, Brand Nubian released their classic Five Mic debut album One For All on Elektra Records. Boasting production Dante Ross, Skeff Anslem, the SD 50s (Stimulated Dummies), Jam as well as their own hands on the boards, Brand Nubian arguably released one of the most influential debut albums in Hip Hop history. The Source Magazine’s Record Report of All For One gave the LP a perfect rating, stating AFO, “overflows with creativity, originality, and straight-up talent. […] the type of record that captures a whole world of music, rhymes, and vibes with a completely new style.”
MUSIC
shepherdexpress.com

Major Labels: A History of Popular Music in Seven Genres—Rock, R&B, Country, Punk, Hip-Hop, Dance, Pop (Penguin) By Kelefa Sanneh

Kalefa Sanneh is the ideal critic to write Major Labels: A History of Popular Music in Seven Genres. Knowledgeable about many aspects of music and the cultures that give it context and meaning, Sanneh transcended his subcultural passions without losing enthusiasm for the influences that shaped him. He’s not a polemical critic insisting on “one way to rock” (to quote an ‘80s tune) or a gold standard by which all music is measured. For Sanneh, if music exists, it’s worthy of consideration, analysis and fair play.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NPR

The 25 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2021

We don't talk about the sound of rap anymore, because there isn't one. Or two. Or twelve. The map is more like a metaverse, a malleable collection of regional sounds, virtual alliances and divergent ideologies feeding off and fueling the globe. And that's just the stuff we pump and dump stateside. Rap is a genre in name only, unbound by any agreed-upon convention or creative aesthetic. Maybe we quit pretending that matters anymore. Bigger fish to freaking fry. Between the pandemic, the 'pocalypse and the unrelenting politics. What we need to do is stick together as a people(!). But it feels like hip-hop is finally unified in its sense of disunity.
MUSIC
Billboard

The Year in R&B/Hip-Hop Charts 2021: Drake Is Top Artist, But R&B Reclaims Multiple Top Honors

Drake lives up to his “6 God” nickname, with the superstar lifting the year-end trophy as Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Artist for a record-extending sixth time. He first ruled the leaderboard in 2012 and followed with a four-peat in 2015-18. With his sixth time in the winner’s circle, Drake pushes farther ahead of his second-place competitor R. Kelly, who wrapped four years as the genre’s top act.
CELEBRITIES
musicinminnesota.com

10 Hip-Hop Artists that Changed the Game

Hip-hop is hands down one of the most prominent genres in the music industry. Most people hear it every day on the radio, in a commercial, or in a store. Hip-hop can take on many forms, including DJing, freestyling, gangsta rap, trap, East Coast/ West Coast, contemporary, and, most recently, SoundCloud rap.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Top 35 Hottest Hip-Hop Songs Of 2021

It's hard to believe we're already back at year-end list time, as it's formally referred to. The pandemic continues to affect all of our lives in disparate ways, depending on location, age, work, and living situation; meaning that, for most of us, life still hasn't necessarily returned to "normal." There is still some way in which we are grappling with the pandemic aftermath, or the virus itself, whether it be via local rules and regulations or the simple fact that we were pretty much collectively shut down all of 2020. Nonetheless, for the music business, things are resuming to "normalcy" as best they can-- that is to say, we're seeing new tour announcements pop up daily, and while the beginning of the pandemic may have brought some hesitancy as far as what's the best protocol for releasing new music, 2021 has pretty much been back in full swing, with major song releases (and album rollouts to match) from OGs like Nas, perpetually-cool artists like Drake and Tyler, the Creator, as well as newcomers like Baby Keem and EST Gee. All of these aforementioned artists make an appearance on our Top 35 Hottest Hip-Hop Songs of 2021 list below.
MUSIC
thesource.com

DJ Premier and 2 Chainz Team for New Single “Mortgage Free”

While DJ Premier’s So Wassup Video Series continues to spread organically around the internet, it’s gift-giving season, and there’s no better way to close the year than with two legends teaming up on a new track. They’re showing off the chemistry they showed on PRhyme 2’s “Flirt.” DJ Premier and 2 Chainz celebrate the end of the year by releasing “Mortgage Free,” their new track.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown Collaborate on the Highly-Anticipated ‘Big Sleepover’ Album

Big Boi of Outkast and Sleepy Brown of Organized Noise have recently released their long-awaited joint album Big Sleepover. This collaborative endeavor is equally as jubilant as it is real, with a friendship and working partnership that spans three decades. After a flurry of popular singles––including the recently released “Animalz,” “Intentions” (feat. CeeLo Green), “The Big Sleep Is Over” (feat. Kay-I), and more––Big & Sleepy have decided that now is the proper moment to reveal the entire extent of their creative vision.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Jhene Aiko Releases “Wrap Me Up” Single

Jhene Aiko provides her fan with a gift, releasing a new single in “Wrap Me Up.” The song may sound familiar to some fans as it was originally created alongside James Fauntleroy and released on Soundcloud in 2012, Rolling Stone notes. The song features piano keys and a...
MUSIC
Billboard

Baby Keem: 2021 R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Year

As an extension of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month series – which has highlighted emerging artists including Tems, Pooh Shiesty, Blxst, and Foushee – the editorial team is honoring our first-ever Rookie of the Year. The annual award will be given to an artist whose musical feats and accomplishments have cemented them as one to watch for years to come.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Rick Ross Drops His Eleventh Studio Album ‘Richer Than I Ever Been’

Rick Ross has officially returned with his eleventh album, Richer Than I Ever Been. The new album is out on Maybach Music Group and Epic Records. The new album comes with the video for “Outlawz,” which features Jazmine Sullivan and 21 Savage. Ahead of the album, Rick Ross...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Russ Issues a Challenge to Rappers To Go Hard in Rap Again

Russ is planning on expanding his one-man lyrical wrecking crew with lyrical rappers in the near future. On Friday, December 10th during an exclusive interview with Ebro Darden for Rap Life Radio on Apple Music 1. Russ opened up about his recent CHOMP 2 album and explained his intentions in cultivating the brand are rooted in encouraging real rappers to rap again.
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Lucky Ozzy locks in on his purpose to become Hip-Hop immortal

It is estimated that millions of young, talented, and gifted people wake up every morning in hopes of achieving Hip-Hop royalty and immortality. Rap music is recognized as one of the world’s most popular and sought-after genres of music. Today, rap culture influences virtually every aspect of mainstream and pop culture.
MUSIC

