Today in Hip-Hop History: Common Released His Fifth LP ‘Electric Circus’ 19 Years Ago

It's hard to believe we're already back at year-end list time, as it's formally referred to. The pandemic continues to affect all of our lives in disparate ways, depending on location, age, work, and living situation; meaning that, for most of us, life still hasn't necessarily returned to "normal." There is still some way in which we are grappling with the pandemic aftermath, or the virus itself, whether it be via local rules and regulations or the simple fact that we were pretty much collectively shut down all of 2020. Nonetheless, for the music business, things are resuming to "normalcy" as best they can-- that is to say, we're seeing new tour announcements pop up daily, and while the beginning of the pandemic may have brought some hesitancy as far as what's the best protocol for releasing new music, 2021 has pretty much been back in full swing, with major song releases (and album rollouts to match) from OGs like Nas, perpetually-cool artists like Drake and Tyler, the Creator, as well as newcomers like Baby Keem and EST Gee. All of these aforementioned artists make an appearance on our Top 35 Hottest Hip-Hop Songs of 2021 list below.

