Broadcom (AVGO) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Zacks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAVGO - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $7.81 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.77% and increased 23% year over year. Net revenues of $7.41 billion, up 14.5% year over year, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. The year-over-year growth was...

www.zacks.com

etfdailynews.com

Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $680.00

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Redstone cut shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.55.
