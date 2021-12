One of the many reasons that couples want to marry for life is simply so they don’t have to plan another wedding ceremony ever again! It’s a sad truth that wedding planning is so stressful and though it is the best day of their lives, it is likely that the newlyweds will crawl into bed, completely exhausted after their big day. To reduce the stress of wedding planning, many couples opt for micro weddings consisting of just 50 or even 20 guests, which not only reduces their guestlist but their planning time too.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 11 DAYS AGO