ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

8 Things To Do This Weekend: Lantern Light Village, Gingerbread House Festival & the Gr8 Holiday Give

By Sarah Cody
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AdZsu_0dJHkoO800

Looking for fun activities with the whole family? We have eight ideas!

On Saturday evening, enjoy a performance by Emmy and Tony Award-winning singer Kristin Chenoweth, returning to the Jorgensen Center.

Celebrate with a classic! See Irving Berlin’s White Christmas at the Center Stage Theater through the 19th, a fun story with great music.

Take the whole family to see a new musical called The Little Christmas Tree at Milford Arts Council . It’s about an elf on a mission to find a tree.

Head to the Mystic Seaport Museum to stroll through the Lantern Light Village, an outdoor family event with lights, Santa, along with horse and carriage rides.

Through December 19th, check out the Wood Memorial Library’s 11th Annual Gingerbread Festival filled with colorful creations by local folks.

The 47th Annual Festival of Trees and Traditions at the Wadsworth Atheneum is back. Enjoy free admission on Saturday to see more than 100 decorated trees.

On Saturday, drive-through the Gr8 Holiday Give at Hamden Middle School. The News 8 team will be collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots.

See six professional ice carvers transform 900 pounds of ice – and hear the sounds of a cappella singers Sunday afternoon at The Shops at Yale.

Send info about upcoming events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Area holiday festivities abound this weekend

MOUNTAIN HOME — The Mountain Home Area Chamber of Commerce’s“Home for Christmas” festivities begin Friday evening.Included in the festivities is the Mountain Home-Town Christmas Festival. The festival will be held Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Along with the festival, the annual Mountain Home Christmas parade will be held Friday at 6 p.m.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
95.5 KLAQ

7 Free and Festive Things to Do In El Paso This Weekend

Tis the season! It's finally December in the Borderland and that means it's time for some festive events to get that perfect selfie and to get you into the holiday spirit! Personally, I love this time of year; all the lights, the decorations, it really warms my cold little heart.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Irving Berlin
Person
Kristin Chenoweth
blac.media

Things to do this weekend in Detroit

Celebrate the holiday season quickly approaching with these events happening in and around Detroit this weekend. Grab the family and head over to the Wayne Historical Museum for a night of holiday fun. Enjoy the annual tree lighting, cookies and hot cocoa, a petting zoo, Santa, and more. When: Saturday,...
DETROIT, MI
dailyeasternnews.com

THROUGH THE LENS: Gingerbread house holiday competition

Marie Walk, a history major graduate student, Evita Schafer, a graduate student, and the rest of their team called “The Christmas Ladies,” decorate gingerbread houses for the Gingerbread Head-to-Head contest in the University Ballroom in the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union. Students had the opportunity to gather a team and compete against others in a decorating contest and trivia questions.
MARTIN LUTHER KING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wadsworth Atheneum#Mystic Seaport#Yale#The Center Stage Theater#Milford Arts Council#The Mystic Seaport Museum#Hamden Middle School#Nexstar Media Inc
Orlando Date Night Guide

A Luminous Date at the Asian Lantern Festival

Is anyone else feeling overwhelmed by the amount of things to do in Orlando during the holidays? I have found a solution. The Asian Lantern Festival at the Central Florida Zoo is relaxing, and it lasts until January 16, 2022,... The post A Luminous Date at the Asian Lantern Festival appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Omaha.com

Lights of Aksarben, Cookies with Santa and 20+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday. 1. Enjoy some milk and Cookies with Santa. The Omaha Children’s Museum will host a Milk & Cookies with Santa Family Fun Weekend Friday through Sunday. The festivities will go from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The museum is located at 500 S. 20th St. More.
OMAHA, NE
eastcountymagazine.org

LANTERN CREST HOSTS DRIVE-THRU HOLIDAY LIGHT EXTRAVAGANZA IN SANTEE

December 3, 2021 (Santee) -- Lantern Crest Senior Living is hosting its annual drive-through Holiday Light Extravaganza featuring thousands of twinkling lights throughout its 34-acre East San Diego property! Cocoa and snacks will be available for purchase with proceeds benefiting the Lantern Crest Foundation. The event takes place every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Thursday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 (12 nights to choose from!).
SANTEE, CA
The Denver Gazette

Things to do this weekend in Denver and beyond: Fire festival, Christmas market and more

A theatrical, artistic, performance time of all things fire at the Telluride Fire Festival on Friday to Sunday. A plethora of interactive activities. Flaming sculptures, gallery walk, art cars. Inspired by Burning Man, it's produced to support artists. telluridefirefestival.org/about. FRIDAYS-SUNDAYS. Two more weekends for this movie treat, Film on the...
DENVER, CO
rocklandtimes.com

Village of Nyack Hosts Holiday Street Fair This Weekend

Nyack is planning to celebrate this holiday season in style. With lights up, shop windows decorated, and music in the air, the village is aglow with the holiday spirit every day, but this weekend will be even more festive than usual. On Saturday and Sunday December 11 and 12 —...
NYACK, NY
New Castle News

Ellwood City preps for return of weekend lights festival

Ellwood City will be transforming into a winter wonderland this weekend with the return of its annual lights festival. Canceled last year due to the pandemic, festivities begin during Friday’s Light-Up Night from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Lawrence Avenue with carriage rides, refreshments, fireworks and a Christmas tree lighting.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
okcfox.com

Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WTNH

WTNH

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy