8 Things To Do This Weekend: Lantern Light Village, Gingerbread House Festival & the Gr8 Holiday Give

Looking for fun activities with the whole family? We have eight ideas!

On Saturday evening, enjoy a performance by Emmy and Tony Award-winning singer Kristin Chenoweth, returning to the Jorgensen Center.

Celebrate with a classic! See Irving Berlin’s White Christmas at the Center Stage Theater through the 19th, a fun story with great music.

Take the whole family to see a new musical called The Little Christmas Tree at Milford Arts Council . It’s about an elf on a mission to find a tree.

Head to the Mystic Seaport Museum to stroll through the Lantern Light Village, an outdoor family event with lights, Santa, along with horse and carriage rides.

Through December 19th, check out the Wood Memorial Library’s 11th Annual Gingerbread Festival filled with colorful creations by local folks.

The 47th Annual Festival of Trees and Traditions at the Wadsworth Atheneum is back. Enjoy free admission on Saturday to see more than 100 decorated trees.

On Saturday, drive-through the Gr8 Holiday Give at Hamden Middle School. The News 8 team will be collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots.

See six professional ice carvers transform 900 pounds of ice – and hear the sounds of a cappella singers Sunday afternoon at The Shops at Yale.

Send info about upcoming events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!



