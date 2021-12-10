Olivia Rodrigo reflects on how far she’s come since driving “around my neighborhood crying”

After a massive 2021 music debut, Olivia Rodrigo is finally ready to hit the road for her own headlining tour in 2022 and she's got two dates planned for Colorado. It's hard to argue that Olivia Rodrigo is one of the biggest new artists to make their way on the scene in recent years. While getting her acting start in multiple series on the Disney Channel and Disney+ including "High School Musical: The Series," she also started to work on some music projects. Her hit song "Drivers License" was a breakthrough viral sensation that took the radio charts by storm, to become her very first Number 1 song. She then released "Deja Vu" and that started to really take off like a rocket as well. Shortly after that release, she was the special musical guest on Saturday Night Live where she debuted "Good 4 U" which was a little more aggressive sound wise but it was revived so well that it took off as her third single. Olivia was the first artist to ever have her first 3 singles end up in the top 10. Two of them ended up at Number 1. Her album Sour dropped on May 21st to critical acclaim and the most buzz on a debut album I'd seen in a very long time. Total Home Run!

