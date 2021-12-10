ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Rodrigo reflects on how far she’s come since driving “around my neighborhood crying”

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Rodrigo is still processing the year she’s had, saying that she went from driving “around my neighborhood crying” to blasting her number one hit while behind the wheel. In a new interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, the Grammy nominee reflected on how much...

