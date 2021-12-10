ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The unvaccinated keep the COVID supply chain moving

By J.D. Crowe
AL.com
 5 days ago
This is an opinion cartoon. Sorry to say, but unvaccinated folks are keeping COVID in play. COVID and its variants keep sparking brittle kindling. Don’t be walking dead wood...

