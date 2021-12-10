Sheetz For the Kidz Begins Annual In-Store Donation Campaign

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Red Cross is putting out a call for help. They’re desperately low on blood right now. The CEO of the American Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania, Guy Triano, joined Eyewitness News on Monday afternoon. Triano says right now the Red Cross needs all blood types. The shortage is believed to be happening because the Red Cross is collecting less blood at drives at high schools, colleges, and businesses as many are still working remotely or partially remote, which is causing a low blood donor turnout. The Red Cross is offering incentives in an effort to get people out to donate blood. From Monday through Thursday, all presenting donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card. Then, starting Friday through Jan. 2, they will be giving away a long-sleeved T-shirt for all presenting donors. Click here to find out how you can donate blood to the Red Cross.

