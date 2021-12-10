ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Ford Maverick Pros and Cons Review: A Small Truck With a Big Impact

MotorTrend Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been a long time since Americans have been able to buy a new compact pickup truck, but as the 2022 Ford Maverick proves, it's not the size of your truck that matters, but rather how you use it. At first glance, the Ford Maverick probably wouldn't have the...

Truth About Cars

Ford Has Officially Run Out of Maverick Pickups

Word on the street is that Ford’s new “compact” pickup has been such as smashing success that the automaker is fresh out of product — at least in hybrid guise. While the 2.0-liter turbo offers substantially more power and towing capability, the default 2.5-liter Duratec four-cylinder gasoline engine with a hybrid electric motor still produces an agreeable 191 horsepower and 173 lb-ft of torque. Mated to Ford’s e-CVT gearbox, the Environmental Protection Agency suggest the pickup delivers 42 mpg around town and 33 mpg on the highway. Considering that the vehicle retails just below $20,000 (before you account for taxes and dealer fees), offers a conservatively sized truck bed, and seats five, it’s little wonder that Ford’s tapped out in an era where people are being forced to tighten their belts.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The 760-HP Ford Predator Crate Engine Doesn't Come Cheap

It's been a year since we reported that Ford Performance planned to sell the Mustang Shelby GT500's supercharged V8 as a crate engine. It's not as powerful as Chevy's ridiculous 10.4-liter crate engine with 1,004 horsepower, but the Ford's 5.2-liter Predator V8 is no slouch. It produces 760 hp and 625 lb-ft of torque, enough to propel the GT500 to 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds. Now, custom builders can install this brawny power plant in whatever project car they're working on. But the supercharged V8 carries a hefty price tag. In fact, it'll cost you almost as much as a brand-new Ford Mustang coupe.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford F-Series Is Destroying Ram And Chevy For 45th Consecutive Year

Although several automakers experienced a decline in sales in November relative to the same month a year ago, it hasn't been bad news for everyone. Kia already surpassed its previous record for the highest sales in America in a single year. For Ford, there's also a lot to be upbeat about. The Blue Oval was the only major US automaker to see a year-on-year sales jump in November. Unsurprisingly, this achievement was bolstered by the consistently strong sales of the brand's F-Series trucks. Ford says that the F-Series is now strongly positioned to emerge as the best-selling truck lineup for what would be the 45th consecutive year, a remarkable streak.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

There's Going To Be A Lot Of Angry Toyota Tundra Buyers

In the market for the completely redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra? If so, you'd better act fast otherwise you could be waiting far longer than expected. The first batch of deliveries are due in dealerships next month and like its smaller midsized sibling, the Tacoma, the full-size Tundra won't last long.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Ultra Rare Corvette Costs A Fortune

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most collectible American sports cars out there. From rare oddities to classic restomods, people can't get enough of this car, and Chevrolet can barely keep up with demand for the latest C8. We've converted some very interesting Corvette cars over the years, but every once in a while we come across something really special. This is one of those cars. Listed for sale on Classic Autotrader for an eye-watering $209,995, this 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe continuation must be one of the coolest-looking 'Vettes we've ever seen, and don't let the continuation label fool you: this ain't no cheap replica, but a Chevrolet-sanctioned build of the highest quality.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Hellephant-Powered 1968 Dodge Charger Is A Wild $200,000 Build

Dodge's Hellcat engine took the brand's performance cars to a new level, pumping out 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts) in 2015. The Demon followed, with 808 hp (594 kW), though the ultimate Dodge engine from the series is the 1,000-hp (746-kW) Hellephant. It's a beastly crate engine Dodge designed to give pre-1976 cars a taste of modern performance, and one Missouri man has gone and done just that.
CARS
designboom.com

this iconic 1966 ford mustang has been converted into a pickup truck

The 1966 ford mustang sees a pickup transformation. of all the ford mustangs produced, a 1965 or 1966 is certainly one of the most quintessential variations. so much so, that the vintage mustang has become such an icon that it is verging on commonplace. in response, the owner of this 1966 model gave the car a unique conversion by swapping out the powertrain to transform it into a pickup truck. the conversion had just sold this week for $15,000 USD.
CARS
Jalopnik

At $12,900, Does This 1966 Ford Mustang Wagon Deliver?

Plenty of people took issue with Ford’s side-glance branding of its four-door electric car as a Mustang. If you’re among those naysayers, then turn away from today’s Nice Price or No Dice custom Mustang panel wagon. If, however, you’re ok with all things Mustang, then read on. Speaking of reading,...
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

1969 Yenko Camaro Races A 1970 Ford Torino Super Cobra Jet: Video

The last time we shared a video from the muscle car-obsessed YouTube channel Cars and Zebras, the stars of the show were two of the most tepid muscle cars to ever come out of Detroit: a base model Buick GSx and an oil crisis-era 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans-Am. Today we’re flipping the script, with Cars and Zebras now turning their camera lens toward two of Detroit’s heaviest hitters, a 1969 Yenko Camaro and a 1970 Ford Torino Super Cobra Jet.
CARS
gmauthority.com

1948 Chevy COE Crew Cab “Decoliner” Heads To Auction

The Chevy COE (cab over engine), with its bulldog nose, was one of GM’s most distinctive designs. The idea behind placing the cab over the engine gave the driver a more commanding view. The design also allowed for a shorter wheelbase that created a tighter turn radius, enabling the truck access to narrow alleys and tighter corners, all while carrying the same payload as a longer truck. This made the COE popular in crowded cities. There were some disadvantages to the design, as servicing the engine became more complicated, compromised ride quality, the climb in and out of the cab, and summer heat radiated from the engine into the cab.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

This 647-HP Ford Falcon Is A True Sleeper Sedan

The Ford Mustang is one of the Blue Oval's last-remaining performance cars in the US. Until recently, Australia's Ford Performance Vehicles division also sold the four-door Falcon sports sedan as an alternative. It was last sold in America back in 1970 but the nameplate lived on in Australia until 2016 when the last Falcon rolled off the production line. If it remained in production in the US, it would have been a worthy rival to the Chevrolet SS.
CARS
Motorious

1966 Ford Mustang Found In Destitute Ready For Restoration

This incredible American icon has spent the past 21 years in hiding and is now ready to show the world what it has got up its sleeves. The original Ford Mustang is a legend in the automotive community for being America's first pony car. While the later models may resemble more of a European-inspired sports car, the first generation made a point of being as patriotic as one could get and reassembled a mashup between the muscle cars of old and small fast sports cars like the Corvette. In 1964, these beautiful cars allowed the nation's youth to have fun with a pretty fast car for a low price. This trend soon led to cars like the Camaro, Barracuda, and Charger. As such, the first-gen 'Stang has gained a massive following with enthusiasts young and old alike.
CARS
Autoblog

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 product manager hints at pricing

A lot of math and a few economic indicators are being thrown at the coming 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 of late. The reason for the Texas Instruments parties is a clue that Corvette's product marketing manager Harlan Charles gave about the super-coupe's price. While doing an interview with Steve Garrett on the "Corvette Today Podcast," Charles said, "The pricing will be announced soon ... but we are telling people, basically, if you're used to the previous-generation Stingray-to-Z06 base-to-base [price], roughly, [the Z06 price] shouldn't be something that you wouldn't expect."
CARS
Gear Patrol

Ford Announced It Has a Game-Changing New Truck Coming

Ford unveiled its all-electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning, for the first time last spring (and gave us a ride in the prototype). That vehicle will hit the market next year and is proving more popular than Ford anticipated. But Ford is already working on its successor and a range of other electric trucks.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Mustang Is Now CR’s Lowest Rated American Sports Car

Earlier this year, Consumer Reports published a list of the highest scoring American vehicles, and at the time, the 2021 Ford Mustang prevailed over the Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger to become the publication’s highest rated American sports car. But circumstances have changed, and as Ford Authority previously reported, the organization recently concluded that the 2022 Ford Mustang is expected to boast well below average reliability, as owners have encountered issues with the pony car’s transmission and infotainment system, among other problem areas. Unfortunately, due to the Mustang’s poor showing on its most recent survey, Consumer Reports has downgraded the muscle car’s rating, and its overall score is now lower than its chief American rivals.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Rusty Old Chevy Truck Is Hiding A 650-HP Supercharged Duramax Engine

Everyone knows that America loves V8 engines, even the diesel ones. And much time and effort is placed into mounting these engines in cars that they don't belong in. We love a good V8 swap, especially if it's something unique like a large-capacity diesel, and even more so if it's going into a classic truck. The Duramax diesel engine has been suffering from some supply and production issues of late, with trucks such as the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 feeling the consequences, but Banks, the exclusive worldwide distributor of the GM Duramax engine, has gotten its hands on a supercharged R866SC Duramax diesel engine and fitted it into this 1966 Chevy Truck. Lovingly called "LokJaw", the end result is quite amazing.
CARS
Motor1.com

1947 Dodge Power Wagon Restomod Blends Classic Looks And Modern Power

The latest creation from Legacy Classic Trucks is this 1947 Dodge Power Wagon restomod. It's even for sale if you can come up with the $400,000 asking price. The truck retains the classic look of the original but has overhauled mechanicals. Under the hood, there's a Cummins 4BT 3.9-liter four-cylinder diesel, and Legacy Classic Trucks tunes the mill by adding a compound-turbocharging setup and higher-flowing fuel injectors. This results in an output of 250 horsepower (187 kilowatts) and 600 pound-feet (814 Newton-meters) of torque.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Can Be A Staple Of Your Pony Car Collection

If you love classic Ford Mustangs, this Boss 302 is the car for you. One of the most highly desired Mustangs to emerge from the muscle car era is the old-school cool Boss 302. Purpose-built as a Trans Am road-racing qualifier, the Boss Mustang was the brainchild of Larry Shinoda, who is also responsible for the Camaro Z28 as a former GM employee. One of his first efforts with the Blue Oval was the successful classic Mach 1. Given a short two-year production run, Ford only built 1,628 Boss 302 Mustangs for 1969 and 7,013 cars for 1970. This incredible example of a 1970 Boss 302 Ford Mustang is a great example to start your collection.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Hidden Away For Decades, 1955 Chevy Bel Air Racer Looking At Restoration

This insane car has a crazy backstory and a beautiful life ahead of it from its enthusiastic owner. The 1950s were an incredible time for the automotive and drag racing communities to emphasize insanely powerful and unique race cars. Of course, the steel-bodied masterpieces of that era became instantly iconic due to the owners' ability to modify the exterior to fit their personality exactly. Under the hood were some of America's most significant engines, which pushed out massive amounts of horsepower and torque. This meant that straight-line speed was the main focus for most American automotive enthusiasts in that period. Without a doubt, these cars did their job exceptionally well and have gained an insane reputation and following from the older car crowd.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Stunning Ford Maverick Street Rod From SEMA Is Entering Production

With deliveries of the Ford Maverick now underway, aftermarket tuners have wasted no time customizing the new compact pickup. Ford hasn't announced plans to build a high-performance Raptor version, but the Maverick is designed to be easy to customize by aftermarket tuners. At the SEMA show earlier this month, New...
CARS

