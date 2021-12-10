2022 Ford Maverick Pros and Cons Review: A Small Truck With a Big Impact

This incredible American icon has spent the past 21 years in hiding and is now ready to show the world what it has got up its sleeves. The original Ford Mustang is a legend in the automotive community for being America's first pony car. While the later models may resemble more of a European-inspired sports car, the first generation made a point of being as patriotic as one could get and reassembled a mashup between the muscle cars of old and small fast sports cars like the Corvette. In 1964, these beautiful cars allowed the nation's youth to have fun with a pretty fast car for a low price. This trend soon led to cars like the Camaro, Barracuda, and Charger. As such, the first-gen 'Stang has gained a massive following with enthusiasts young and old alike.

CARS ・ 20 DAYS AGO