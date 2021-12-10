Meghan Markle Allegedly Had 'Wild-Child' Phase, And So Was Prince Harry

Meghan Markle remains at the center of controversies and allegations. Despite leaving the royal life behind in 2020, rumors and criticisms have followed her as she and Prince Harry live the new chapter of their lives in the United States.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reuters

Earlier this year, her sister, Samantha Markle, published a memoir titled, "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister." She printed numerous bombshell revelations, leading tabloids to conclude that the Duchess of Sussex was not always "wholesome."

Star said that sources confirmed the claims, especially those that relate to the former "Suit" actress's first marriage, adding that she also took part in activities with links to drugs.