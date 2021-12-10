ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan Markle Allegedly Had 'Wild-Child' Phase, And So Was Prince Harry

Business Times
Business Times
 5 days ago

Meghan Markle remains at the center of controversies and allegations. Despite leaving the royal life behind in 2020, rumors and criticisms have followed her as she and Prince Harry live the new chapter of their lives in the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AhWUB_0dJHhUZr00
Prince Harry, Meghan MarkleReuters

Earlier this year, her sister, Samantha Markle, published a memoir titled, "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister." She printed numerous bombshell revelations, leading tabloids to conclude that the Duchess of Sussex was not always "wholesome."

Star said that sources confirmed the claims, especially those that relate to the former "Suit" actress's first marriage, adding that she also took part in activities with links to drugs.

Read The Full Story

Comments / 2

Related
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William’s Wife Refuses To Get Intimate With Him? Hates Future King’s Huge Bald Spot

Prince William's bald spot has, allegedly, affected his marriage to Kate Middleton. Prince William and Kate Middleton have known each other for decades, so they most likely know what makes the other person laugh and what makes them tick. Years ago, it was revealed that one of the things that Middleton loves teasing Prince William is his hair. After all, the future king has lost a considerable number of locks in recent years.
WORLD
Entertainment Times

'Worst Fight Ever' Leads To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Divorce, Tabloid Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly divorcing due to a "Worst Fight Ever." Woman's Day magazine claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got into a fight where they decided to finally end their relationship. The news outlet disclosed that Prince Harry was furious when he found out his wife had something to do with the publication of "Finding Freedom."
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
enstarz.com

Royal Heartbreak: Prince Harry Will Never Choose Princess Diana Over Meghan Markle?

Harry is under a lot of pressure to sever his and Meghan Markle's multimillion-dollar contract because the next season of "The Crown" may not honor his late mother. Jemima Khan, the Princess of Wales' close friend, recently said that she will no longer be a script consultant for the show because her portrayal is "disrespectful." The show had not handled Diana's story "as respectfully or compassionately" as Khan had hoped.
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, may be wealthy, successful and outspoken, yet she seems to spark an excessive amount of controversy with many of her actions. Find Out: How Rich Is the British...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duchess Of Sussex#Drugs#British Royal Family
Us Weekly

Meghan Markle Shares New Photo of Son Archie, 2 — and He Looks Just Like Prince Harry

Just like dad! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son, Archie, is starting to bare a strong resemblance to the red-headed royal. The Suits alum, 40, shared a new photo of her eldest child, 2, during her Thursday, November 18, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In the sweet snap, which doesn’t show Archie’s face, the little one’s fiery locks stand out as he strolls through his chicken coop at the family’s California home.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Entertainment Times

Prince Harry Embarrassed By Meghan’s Prank On ‘Ellen Show’ But Doesn’t Know How To Stop Her

Prince Harry is allegedly embarrassed by what his wife, Meghan Markle did when she appeared in the Ellen Show. In its Dec. 29 issue, Woman’s Day claimed that Prince Harry didn’t want Markle to do, but he didn’t also know how to stop her. After all, the Duchess of Sussex thought that it would be beneficial for her to show the public her cheeky and funny side. Unfortunately, her attempts backfired because more people became enraged with her.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla Parker-Bowles' Husband Plans To Take Kensington Palace From Prince William And Kate Middleton? Duke Of Cornwall Allegedly Wants To Slim Down The Royal Family

Prince Charles, allegedly, plans to decommission Kensington Palace once he becomes the King. The British Royal family has often wowed the world with their living arrangements, especially those directly in line to the throne. However, new reports claim that Prince Charles, who will be taking over the crown once Queen Elizabeth passes away, plans to ax the Kensington Palace.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Princess Diana’s Brother, Charles, Looks Like Prince Harry in Rare Childhood Photo ﻿from the ’70s

Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer, runs an Instagram account that is practically a treasure trove of royal family history. Although the 9th Earl Spencer spends most of his time writing bestselling historical fiction, he loves to use his social media accounts to share vintage family photos and other artifacts that he finds. Throughout the past year, Spencer has treated followers to old photos of Princess Diana and even given glimpses into the home that they shared as teenagers (where he still resides now).
CELEBRITIES
Business Times

Business Times

11K+
Followers
21K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Business Times is a trusted source of real-time news, intelligence, and analysis on the forces reshaping China and global economy.

 https://www.btimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy