Following a year after the previous, gorgeous exploration adventure game Tchia is back at The Game Awards 2021, this time with more gameplay featured in a new trailer. Just like the reveal, we are treated to excellent visuals and wholesomeness on another level as our adventurous heroine, Tchia, explores the world around her. Inspired by the French territories of New Caledonia, players can expect to seek out hidden treasures, climb risky ascents, and execute acrobatic jumps as you uncover more of what developers Awaceb has in store for us.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO