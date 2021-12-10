ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slowing Big Tech Performance a ‘Telltale Sign of Things to Come,' Hedge Fund Manager Says

By Elliot Smith, CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Neuhauser argued that while the standard approach for investors on previous stock market pullbacks has been to "buy the dip," the increased risk of a policy error in 2022 jeopardizes positions in traditional growth names. Neuhauser highlighted that economic growth remains below trend if the unprecedented uplift from...

