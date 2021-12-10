ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Game Trailers: Elden, Hellblade, Gollum, Forspoken

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night’s Game Awards saw the premiere of dozens of trailers for titles on the way. So, following the ones highlighted earlier, the remainder has been split up into two sections. This section deals with games previously announced months,...

www.darkhorizons.com

Comments / 0

Related
darkhorizons.com

“Fantastic Beasts 3” Teaser Trailer Monday

Warner Bros. Pictures has announced that the first trailer for “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” the third of five planned films in the ‘Potter’ spin-off series, will go online on Monday. To promote the launch, a 2.5 minute clip has been released serving as a...
MOVIES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Elden Ring Game Awards Story Trailer

Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware had a new Game Awards trailer Elden ring in the luggage. This was devoted to the action roleplaying story. Elden ring will be released on February 25, 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Forspoken World Premiere Trailer at TGA 2021 Revealed

Square Enix has just release a new trailer for Forspoken. New cutscenes from the game was shown. Check it out. Mysteriously transported from New York City, Frey Holland finds herself trapped in the ancient land of Athia. Frey soon learns this beautiful land once flourished under the reign of benevolent...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Elden Ring Gets a Glorious CG Trailer

Elden Ring is just over a couple of months away, and nothing quite stirs hype like an amazing CG trailer. The open world action RPG's latest video is a sight to behold, packed with impressive imagery and foreboding atmosphere. Beautiful stuff, and we're sure that lore buffs will already be picking this footage apart to learn all they can about the game's story and setting.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr
Game Informer Online

More Elden Ring Mysteries Surface In New Trailer

Previous trailers and tons of footage from the closed Network Test have given players a decent amount of information to pick apart and sort through regarding the upcoming From Software action-RPG Elden Ring. Today at The Game Awards 2021, we were treated to yet another taste of what's to come. Suppose you're looking for more information on Elden Ring. In that case, you might want to check out an extensive write-up of everything we discovered in hours and hours of wandering around the Network Test – or join us on video for some hot and spicy commentary. Today, players got a little more context about the world that From Software and G.R.R. Martin have created for Elden Ring. Check out the entire trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

The Game Awards teases The Lord of the Rings: Gollum appearance

We’re a week away from the 2021 Game Awards, a night of celebration, recognition, and also a metric ton of trailers. The show has been teasing and announcing some of what will be seen and heard at the show, and it looks like The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is one of them.
MOVIES
psu.com

Forspoken Release Date Revealed At The Game Awards 2021

Forspoken got a brand new trailer during The Game Awards 2021, but more importantly we can now expect its release on May 24, 2022. The new trailer gives us a better look at the story for the game, and even more combat. While the parkour and spell arsenal feel unique...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Hellblade 2’ will reportedly appear at The Game Awards

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is likely to appear at The Game Awards, it has been claimed by a journalist. According to journalist Jeff Grubb during his GamesBeat Decides stream, the game, which was first revealed at the 2019 Game Awards, is probably going to feature as part of the show.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
darkhorizons.com

“The Matrix Awakens” UE5 Demo Reel

Unreal Engine has released a ten-minute video showing off the introduction and some ‘gameplay’ from “The Matrix Awakens”. Downloadable now for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, ‘Awakens’ is a tech demo showcasing the power of Unreal Engine 5 – a developer tool capable of real-time cinema-quality graphics that will power the next generation of video games and production.
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

Gameplay Trailer: Rocksteady’s “Suicide Squad”

After two cinematic trailers at the DC Fandome events, Rocksteady Studios has now unveiled the first official gameplay trailer for “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League”. Aired during The Game Awards 2021, the game is set across a war-torn Metropolis as the Squad – Harley Quinn, King Shark,...
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

“Star Wars: Eclipse” Game Reveal Trailer

Developers Quantic Dream are famous for games known more for being interactive movies than playable titles with acclaimed works like “Heavy Rain” and “Detroit: Become Human”. Now they’re teaming with Lucasfilm Games to bring their combined talent to bear on the “Star Wars” universe with the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Gets a Gameplay Trailer at Last

At last, we finally got our first actual look at Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 today at The Game Awards via its first ever actual gameplay trailer. Before the announcement, we learned the trailer is apparently entirely gameplay, with no pure cinematics involved. Take a look at the 6 minutes of gameplay below.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Receives New Cinematic Trailer at Game Awards 2021

During the Game Awards 2021, a new trailer was revealed for the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. This trailer is purely cinematic and can be viewed below:. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has players assume the role of the Gollum through action-adventure segments. The game also features stealth elements where players can interact with environments and the narrative style gameplay to progress through the story. The actions that players take will determine which side of Gollum they see. This refers to his split personality between Sméagol and Gollum, where Sméagol is the better behaved of the two. The gameplay has adventure segments of climbing and sneaking along with some moments of action.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

See the new story trailer for Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Game Awards featured a new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, the Daedalic game adaptation of the character that’s expected for release in the Fall of 2022 across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The game was announced in 2019 but...
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

Trailer: “Halo” TV Series On Paramount+

Paramount+ has premiered that the first official trailer for their live-action “Halo” TV series which will debut March next year on the Paramount+ service. Premiering during The Game Awards, the trailer for the ten-episode series stars Pablo Schrieber as Master Chief in this tale of the epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and the alien threat known as the Covenant.
TV SERIES
egmnow.com

New Hellblade II gameplay trailer shows the power of next-gen hardware

During The Game Awards 2021, Ninja Theory debuted a new trailer for its upcoming sequel to Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice—and boy does it look epic. For anyone not familiar with the original, Hellblade was an amazingly emotional and gripping story of a woman fighting against nature, her mental illness, and the entire world in search of something she loves. I found the game to be an incredibly experience with I reviewed it, and I’ve been curious to see where the team would take a sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2: Release date, platforms, trailers & more

The thematic elements of Hellblade made it a favorite for many games in 2017 as the game explored the decaying psyche of Senua. Ninja Theory have brought the character back for a much-anticipated sequel, and this is all the latest on Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. One of the endearing...
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

New “Trek,” “Expanse,” “Dune,” “Texas” Games

Dramatic Labs, a developer stacked with former employees of Telltale Games, has announced “Star Trek: Resurgence,” a choice-driven adventure game set shortly after the events of “Star Trek: The Next Generation”. You follow First Officer Jara Rydek and engineer Carter Diaz as they are stationed on...
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

First Trailer: “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”

Following its airing during The Game Awards, Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”. Ben Schwartz reprises the voice of Sonic alongside Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails and Idris Elba joining the cast as Knuckles. Jim Carrey also returns as Dr. Ivo ‘Eggman’...
MOVIES
dexerto.com

The Lord of the Rings Gollum – Release date, trailer, platforms

Daedalic Entertainment and Nacon’s take on J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings universe will put players in the shoes of Gollum, the corrupted, ring-chasing Hobbit of the Third Age. From the release date and story trailer to the full list of platforms it will be on, this is everything we know about the game so far.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy