This week there are two songs and three artists at number one on the country radio airplay singles charts. Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter are at #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay singles chart with their song “Thinking ‘Bout You.” This is Dustin’s eighth chart topping single of his career. MacKenzie has had three #1 country singles in Canada, but this is her first chart-topper on the U.S. charts. The song is on Dustin’s latest album titled Tullahoma available everywhere now.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO