The Real Dutton Ranch From Yellowstone Is 23 Hours From Midland Odessa – See Pics

By Leo
 5 days ago
This is the house the Dutton's made famous. It is the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana, and is the REAL Yellowstone Dutton...

Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Ava!. She is a year...
New Years’ Eve In Midland Odessa Texas–Stay Home Or Go Out?

Are you one of those who likes to stay indoors on New Year's Eve--out of the weather and away from everyone attending parties and driving on the West Texas roads? My Dad always called New Years' Eve "Amateur Night"--the night when all the inexperienced drinkers are out hitting parties all over the place and generally being annoying. I've gone out a few times over the years--most of that when I was in my twenties and didn't mind dealing with the weather up north or the crowds of inebriated young people dancing the night away seemingly without a care in the world. I can recall one night where I even wore a Tux to a party on New Year's Eve...
Midland Odessa Poll: Naughty or Nice Gift Exchange At My Man’s Work Is So Wrong!

Midland Odessa Poll - Check this out...My MAN told be they are having a GIFT exchange at work and it's a NAUGHTY OR NICE gift exchange. He drew a female co-worker and she wrote NAUGHTY on it. This fool came to me asking what should I get her. The look I gave him. First off, what workplace does this kind of gift exchange and 2nd he knows better than to even think he's gonna get her a naughty gift. Gag gift or not. What do you think?
When Will Midland Odessa Likely Get Our First Snow This Winter?

Snow? With the weather that Midland Odessa has been having lately, there is definitely no signs of snow at all. Sunny skies and temps in the mid 70's has been the norm here in the Permian Basin. But, there is a website called How Much Will It Snow which pretty much looks back at patterns of the past winters and gives you an idea of when snow tends to drop.
Yellowstone Fans Here’s Your Chance To See Ryan Bingham AKA: Walker Live

Ryan Bingham is coming to Texas. Yellowstone fans you will have two chances to see Ryan Bingham, aka Walker, perform live, here in Texas. Long before Ryan Bingham was the ex-con, bad boy, on Yellowstone, Ryan Bingham had already established quite the music career. If you didn't know Ryan is an Oscar, Grammy, Critics Choice Award, and Golden Globe award, winner. He won all of these awards for his work on the soundtrack the the award-winning movie "Crazy Heart" in 2010. The Americana Music Association also named him best artist that year.
See ELF and CHRISTMAS VACATION On The Big Screen At Big Sky Drive-In Midland This Weekend!

Two of my most favorite Christmas movies are playing this weekend at Big Sky Drive-In! They are both classics for the season and while you can catch them anytime on your TV at home, when's the last time you saw them on the BIG SCREEN. Maybe, you or your kids have never seen them on the BIG SCREEN...here's your chance! And the cool thing is that they are a DOUBLE FEATURE! 2 Movies for the price of 1!
Three Things Every Texan Should Own-Great Christmas Gift Ideas

If you are not originally from Texas, you have no idea what we deal with on a regular basis! The struggle is real sometimes but on the other hand I've got some great gift ideas for Christmas for that hard to buy for person on your list this year, if they live in the Lone Star State. Off the top of my head, because I personally need them, I thought of 3 things that every Texan should own.
Christmas For Kids In Midland Odessa Made Better Thanks To YOU!

People in West Texas are the most generous, giving, and loving people in the world. Evidence of this happens every single day in my daily travels. Someone is always helping someone else. Doesn't matter if it's with a ride, a few dollars to get by, food delivery--you name it. And the holidays are NO EXCEPTION. This Friday at 8 pm--and going until 2 am... The generous folks at Torino's Pizza Bar--3303 N. Midkiff, Suite 110, in Midland--present an evening of great food, entertainment with LIVE music, and more all to benefit FOUR different LOCAL non-profit organizations helping kids and families right here in the Basin have a great Christmas!
Things Natives of West Texas Have Done For Fun: Riding a Pumpjack

If you have lived in this area for any amount of time, you have done some pretty crazy things. I am one of the natives who has actually ridden a pumpjack. If you have never ridden a pumpjack, they are a little bit more patrolled than they used to be in the mid-80s, so it is not recommended to try to ride a pumpjack in 2021 cause it is dangerous and monitored.
So Is It Illegal to Remote Start Your Vehicle in the State of Texas?

If you are like me and have a car that you can remote start from an app or your key fob, is it legal in Texas to remote start your vehicle due to an anti-idling law?. Texas is one of the states that has an anti-idling law on the books but it only is in effect from April through October, so during the winter months, it is OK to remote start your car to warm it up before you get in it.
Should Wearing Pajamas In Public Be Banned Here In Texas?

Radio Question of the Day...Listener wrote in...So, I'm dating this lady and we've been on 3 dates. Well, the other day I ran into her at the store and she was wearing PAJAMAS! And, I'm sorry that's a NOPE for me. Sorry, not a fan of people wearing pajamas out in public. It was a deal-breaker for me and don't plan on dating her anymore. I think Pajamas in public should be banned here in Texas LOL. Let's make a law. What do you think?
10 Best Selling Items At The Yellowstone Shop You Can Get Someone For Christmas!

Merry Christmas from the Dutton Ranch! Right now, Yellowstone is the hottest TV show anywhere, so a YELLOWSTONE GIFT would make sense this year!. Maybe you have someone who thinks Rip Wheeler is everything. Or maybe you know a fan who could use a Beth Dutton wine glass to enjoy wine while watching the show. Whatever the case, I hit the internet and found this website with a bunch of Yellowstone goodies.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

