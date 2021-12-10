Avocado Eco Pro Adjustable Base

Peanuts and Timex have released the Take Care collection, which focuses on eco-friendly materials and taking care of the planet. This collection features four watches, each depicting the famous dog Snoopy. Two of the watches feature him hugging the earth to show his love for the planet. The other two watches have a special edition green Indiglo backlight for the go-green standard of the collection. The brand uses sustainable materials such as the 'Ecco DriTan Leather,' which uses water-saving technology to produce the watch straps. One features Snoopy and Woodstock walking on the earth cleaning up, and the other features Snoopy reading a book on recycling.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO