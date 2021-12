Here), the klyyga concept is a system of crossings to reconnect city, landscape, and people to create a more dynamic and usable area west of the historical helsinki railway station. the purpose of the design is to supplement, integrate and revitalize the urban fabric of the area, while adapting to the valuable surroundings, the city’s framework and building heights to create a porous new city block for indoor and outdoor activities. the concept aims to add a new layer in the architectural history, building on what is and developing the area towards the future.

