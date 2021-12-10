ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

I-95 NB reopens after crash in Bensalem Twp., serious injuries reported

By 6abc Digital Staff
 4 days ago

A two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Bucks County, Pennsylvania resulted in serious injuries, police say.

The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. Friday on the northbound lanes of I-95 at Woodhaven Road in Bensalem Township.

Pennsylvania State Police confirm there were serious injuries in the crash.

The number of those injured has not been released.

The highway was closed for hours creating major delays for the morning commute.

I-95 reopened shortly after 10 a.m.

