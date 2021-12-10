ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US authorities win their latest bid to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

By CNN Newsource
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS authorities have won their bid to overturn a British judge’s ruling that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to face charges in the United States, on the basis of assurances given about his treatment there. The 50-year-old Australian has been charged in the US under...

