Retail

Digital retailing inspired by the next generation

By Adam Marburger
cbtnews.com
 5 days ago

cbtnews.com

Boost your digital retailing experience

We know consumers are information-hungry, as it drives their car buying decisions. Sixty-five percent of consumers spend over a month researching their next purchase, according to Deloitte; with 31 percent spending more than three months researching. To meet this consumer demand, we need to be proactive and rethink how we present our inventory in a manner that stimulates consumer engagement. Plus, utilize real-time analytics for refining how information is shared.
RETAIL
automationworld.com

Ushering in the Next Generation of Engineers

This year at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging Expo, Belden showed off more than just its cable and connector products. It also displayed a machine that laminates a business card—which, on the surface does not seem that compelling—until you talk to the person who built the machine, who is still in high school.
ENGINEERING
autodealertodaymagazine.com

Digital Retailing vs. Digital Lifecycle: The Massive Revenue Difference

Digital retailing is a very valuable advancement for every dealer, but it is limited to customer acquisition alone. Is the auto retailing industry’s mission to sell a car or earn a reoccurring customer? If the latter is true, then why is almost every dealer digitally abandoning their customers after the point-of-vehicle-sale, where the digital experience associated to digital retailing abruptly ends? The answer is simple: Our industry is so focused on customer acquisition, many often miss the even greater revenue of retaining those customers with the same principles they applied to acquiring them. You’ve seen the statistics and surveys year after year. Most customers don’t like the car-buying experience, and many of them never return to the dealer after it’s concluded. Even with unprecedented profitability from vehicle sales today, are you OK with the status quo that leads to lack of loyalty and missed post-sales revenue?
RETAIL
thepaypers.com

Informer to launch next-generation Open Banking solution

After a successful pilot with Rabobank, Informer has obtained access to a newly developed API connection, according to Holland FinTech. With this API, bank data can be directly loaded into Informer without the intervention of a third party. This link is a logical next step to the recent PSD2 legislation for Open Banking as it resolves several major drawbacks of PSD2. Open Banking has experienced strong growth in recent years and continues to do so. Many companies offer financial solutions, making integrations and connections with real-time banking data essential for new solutions.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retailing#The Next Generation#Digital
Entrepreneur

TVS Capital Funds: Empowering Next-generation Entrepreneurs

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. TVS Capital was founded in 2007 with the aim of identifying exciting next-generation entrepreneurs and empowering them by providing not just capital but also capability capital which includes the networks and connections. “We have always believed that the biggest challenge...
ECONOMY
roi-nj.com

Architectural group Spiezle designs new digital learning commons for next generation of Rutgers students

Spiezle Architectural Group announced the completion of the new Digital Learning Commons at the Rutgers University Archibald S. Alexander Library. Located on the College Avenue Campus in New Brunswick, the library is the campus’ main social sciences and humanities center of study. It is also home to Special Collections, University Archives and the East Asian Library.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
aithority.com

Astrato Champions The Next Generation Of Cloud BI

Astrato Analytics empowers organizations to play the data where it lives. Astrato Analytics unveils the next generation in cloud analytics. Astrato, the cloud BI and analytics platform, empowers everyone with real-time insights from Snowflake’s Data Cloud to keep pace with the increasing flow of business data for informed decision making.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

LumApps Delivers Next Generation Employee Experience with Coveo

As many companies continue to shift the way they work, leaning into hybrid strategies, LumApps and Coveo join forces to provide customers with relevant and unified search in a comprehensive Employee Experience Platform. Two best-in-class technologies —LumApps, a recognized leader in the Employee Experience Platform market, and Coveo, a leader...
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
cbtnews.com

Dealer Jamaal McCoy on how to thrive in the industry amid global shortages

From supply shortages to digital retailing, to an EV revolution, our industry is in the midst of a transformation. On today’s show, we’re pleased to welcome Jamaal McCoy, General Manager of Findlay Prescott, to discuss what business looks like today for his stores in Arizona. This has forced us to focus on the fundamentals again […]
ECONOMY
cbtnews.com

The driving force behind diversity in the automotive industry-Damon Lester, President of NAMAD

Earlier today, CBT News was on-site at the 2021 (NAMAD) National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers Convention. In this interview, Jim sits down with the President of NAMAD, Damon Lester. The pair discusses diversity in the automotive industry. The horrific death of George Floyd shocked the world. Lester says this caused corporate America, individually and […]
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Apple on Verge to Become World's First $3 Trillion Company

Apple is on the verge of becoming the world's first-ever $3 trillion company as shares of the iPhone maker are inching closer to $182.86. Joel Hawthorne, head trader and CEO of The Morning Snapshot, joined Cheddar to discuss Apple's success and how the tech giant will continue to innovate. "One thing that we have to keep in mind is this stock somewhat moves like its own ETF," he said, describing the company as almost a "safe bet" for long-term investors.
BUSINESS
homify.com

Smart Carports With Eco-friendly Electricity Generating Solar Roof To Inspire You

The world is moving fast and consciously towards sustainable living. Collectively the global citizens are working hard to become self-sufficient, at least, as far as a renewable source of energy is concerned. Climate change and global warming have become a matter of great concern. Hence, the innovators and scientists are working to improve the photovoltaic cells or solar panels technology and make it more affordable and accessible.
CARS
cbtnews.com

A look inside the current state of the semiconductor microchip shortage

While automakers and basically every manufacturer around the world were hoping the semiconductor microchip shortage would be a thing of the past by now, the issues are continuing to have a negative impact on production across all industries. Automotive dealers have seen a drastic decline in inventory as the shortage has dragged on, and expert […]
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

First UPS Innovation Center to Accelerate Digital Supply Chain Solutions

UPS said it has invested $1 billion a year on technology and innovation, from augmented reality to autonomous robots and drones. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
TECHNOLOGY
cbtnews.com

AI in auto retail: How advanced tech benefits business

Older millennials, Gen Xers, and Baby Boomers probably first think about The Jetsons and The Matrix when (AI) Artificial Intelligence is mentioned. It’s much more integrated into real life than it is a fictional futuristic technology, and its presence in auto retail has made a lasting impact already. A new eBook from CDK Global titled […]
RETAIL
cbtnews.com

General Manager Danny Zaslavsky discusses buying inventory from private sellers

Welcome to this week’s episode of Used Cars Weekly, the original CBT News show dedicated to bringing car dealers best practices and tips for the used car department, in-depth dealer interviews, hands-on dealership strategies, as well as vendor analysis. Today, host Jasen Rice, founder of Lotpop, chat with Danny Zaslavsky of VinCue and General Manager of County Hill […]
ECONOMY
suasnews.com

Flylogix – The next generation of technology; the next generation of engineers

Key Flylogix team member Christian Harris is currently on operations in the Shetlands as designated Safety Officer. Representing the next generation of aviation engineers, he’s taking a vital role in ensuring missions are carefully planned, organised, fully tested and safe. “My core responsibility as Safety Officer is making sure...
TECHNOLOGY

