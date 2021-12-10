Digital retailing inspired by the next generation

Digital retailing is a very valuable advancement for every dealer, but it is limited to customer acquisition alone. Is the auto retailing industry’s mission to sell a car or earn a reoccurring customer? If the latter is true, then why is almost every dealer digitally abandoning their customers after the point-of-vehicle-sale, where the digital experience associated to digital retailing abruptly ends? The answer is simple: Our industry is so focused on customer acquisition, many often miss the even greater revenue of retaining those customers with the same principles they applied to acquiring them. You’ve seen the statistics and surveys year after year. Most customers don’t like the car-buying experience, and many of them never return to the dealer after it’s concluded. Even with unprecedented profitability from vehicle sales today, are you OK with the status quo that leads to lack of loyalty and missed post-sales revenue?

RETAIL ・ 7 DAYS AGO