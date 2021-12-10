ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Electra CEO Trent Mell breaks down the Biden infrastructure bill and its impact on EVs

By CBT News
cbtnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article$7.5 billion of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed by President Biden will...

www.cbtnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
constructforstl.org

EV Infrastructure Expansion Complicated by Uneven Demand

From Missouri Business Alert: Leaders in Missouri’s energy sector seem to be in agreement that electric vehicles are the future. But deciding where to invest in charging infrastructure is not easy. There are more than 2,000 public charging ports in Missouri, placing the state ninth in the country for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WTAJ

US electric vehicle charging network strategy released

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration released an ambitious federal strategy Monday to build 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles across the country and bring down the cost of electric cars with the goal of transforming the U.S. auto industry. “The future of transportation in our nation and around the world is electric,″ Vice President […]
GAS PRICE
cbtnews.com

Volvo Cars announces $2M investment into what startup? LG Energy Solution plans IPO despite Chevy Bolt EV concerns

Welcome to this episode of The Friday 5 with Steve Greenfield, Founder and CEO of Automotive Ventures, an auto technology advisory firm that helps entrepreneurs raise money and maximize the value of their companies. The year is definitely ending strong for M&A and investment across the AutoTech and Mobility spaces, so let’s get right into this week’s deals. […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Ceo#Ev#Electra Battery Materials
Jalopnik

Biden's Infrastructure Bill Nixes The Auto Industry Propaganda Term "Car Accident"

President Joe Biden’s massive infrastructure bill is seeking to change everything about the automotive and transportation industries, from the function of our headlights to the sustainability of our ports. Buried in all those pages, though, is something smaller: A change in the way we refer to car crashes, which is designed to move away from the auto industry propaganda term “car accident.”
U.S. POLITICS
cbtnews.com

Peter Leto’s guide for car dealers as the auto industry looks to the future

Today on Kain & Co., host David Kain, President of Kain Automotive, sits down with Peter Leto, CEO of Foundation Direct and formerly, Google’s Head of Automotive Retail for eleven years. The pair discuss the guidance that car dealers need, in order to thrive during these challenging times and beyond. Coming off of a global […]
RETAIL
MinnPost

Why Land O’Lakes’ CEO pushed so hard for rural broadband in the infrastructure bill

Not long after Beth Ford became CEO of the Land O’Lakes cooperative in 2018, she toured agriculture co-ops and farms across rural America. By early 2019, she was alarmed that many small towns and rural residents lacked high-speed internet service, which she feared would leave them behind in the 21st century economy. She recognized the technology deficit would greatly reduce access to education and health care and harm job creation. Ford became hell-bent on securing broadband funding at the federal level.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

‘Can this bill’: Elon Musk rips Biden’s Build Back Better bill to crowd of CEOs

If it passes, Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act could be the most transformative government investment in the climate crisis ever. But according to Elon Musk, perhaps the industry tycoon most invested—literally and figuratively—in a green future, that may not be such a good thing. He would scrap the bill altogether, Musk told a conference of CEOs on Monday.“I would say can this bill, don’t pass it. That’s my recommendation,” he told an audience at The Wall Street Journal’s annual CEO Council on Monday, saying that the Tesla team wasn’t even really paying attention to the negotiations in Washington.“If...
U.S. POLITICS
mitechnews.com

Buried In Biden’s Infrastructure Bill Is A Mandatory Backdoor Kill Switch For Your Car

DETROIT – One of the most concerning things we’ve heard so far is the revelation that Biden’s Trillion Dollar Infrastructure bill includes a measure mandating vehicle backdoor kill-switches in every car by 2026. The clause is intended to increase vehicle safety by “passively monitoring the performance of a driver of a motor vehicle to accurately identify whether that driver may be impaired,” and if that sentence doesn’t make your hair stand on end, you’re not thinking about the implications.
POLITICS
automotiveworld.com

Strategic hubs key to future of EV charging infrastructure

Among automotive experts, electric vehicles (EVs) are widely seen as the most likely option for everyday customers to drive more sustainably. While other powertrain solutions are sometimes discussed for commercial applications—hydrogen fuel cell, for example, could be more useful for long-distance logistics—batteries dominate the debate on passenger cars. Yet charging remains an ever-present concern. Most major markets have a vast network of gasoline or diesel stations to service internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Few have anywhere near the number of electric charging stations necessary to position EVs as a genuine alternative.
CARS
Reuters

Biden orders U.S. to stop financing carbon-intense fossil fuel projects abroad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration has ordered U.S. government agencies to immediately stop financing carbon-intensive fossil fuel projects overseas and prioritize international collaborations to deploy clean energy technology, according to U.S. diplomatic cables. The cables, seen by Reuters, say U.S. government engagements should reflect the goals set in an...
POTUS
bizmagsb.com

Kennedy, Cruz introduce bill to repeal Superfund Tax imposed by Biden’s infrastructure package

WASHINGTON— Sens. John Kennedy (R-La.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) today introduced the Chemical Tax Repeal Act to eliminate the Superfund Tax that President Biden’s infrastructure package has imposed on job creators in Louisiana and elsewhere. “The fake infrastructure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Biden says he is 'deeply troubled' by Kellogg’s plan to permanently replace striking workers

President Biden took aim at Kellogg Co., saying he is "deeply troubled" by the company's plans to permanently replace striking workers. "Permanently replacing striking workers is an existential attack on the union and its members’ jobs and livelihoods," Biden said in a statement Friday. "And such action undermines the critical role collective bargaining plays in providing workers a voice and the opportunity to improve their lives while contributing fully to their employer’s success."
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy