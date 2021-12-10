ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

AI in auto retail: How advanced tech benefits business

By Jason Unrau
cbtnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlder millennials, Gen Xers, and Baby Boomers probably first think about The Jetsons...

www.cbtnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
greenpointstar.com

Is Big Tech Bad at Business?

Google just suffered a major defeat in its legal battle with Sonos. A judge ruled that Google infringed on five of Sonos' audio patents. If the ruling is upheld, Google could pay hundreds of millions and face a ban on importing everything from Pixel smartphones to Nest speakers. This isn't...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

How AI-Powered Risk Assessment Advances Quality & Compliance Oversight

For retail and consumer goods companies, managing global supply chain networks is only becoming more complex. Covid-19 era disruptions—including transportation delays and factory closures—require retailers to have a real-time pulse on where garments are in the production process. At the same time, firms are facing increasing scrutiny over their labor compliance from consumers, regulatory bodies and NGOs, further necessitating full visibility over manufacturing operations. “Consumers have ever-increasing standards,” said David Klein, co-founder and president of Inspectorio, a quality and compliance managing platform with some of the world’s biggest brands as its customers. “And they’re not willing to forgive—or at least they’re...
RETAIL
The Future of Things

Business Insights: How Online Appointment Systems Can Bring Monetary Benefits

Businesses are shifting to innovative digital technology for many good reasons. One of the most sought technologies nowadays is online appointment systems. Appointment software programs are intended to make booking a breeze. An online appointment system enables clients to book an available schedule or appointment to avail services, such as law firms, medical clinics, barbershops, plumbing services, gyms, etc. But how can online appointment systems increase your revenues?
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Millennials#Ai#Ebook#Cdk Global
smallbusinessbrain

How Businesses Benefit From Channel Letters

If you run a company, you owe it to yourself to research all of your sign ideas so that you can make the best decision for your company. Small and medium-sized enterprises frequently believe that a channel letter sign is not appropriate for them. While you may not be aware of the term “channel letters,” you are likely to come across them on a daily basis. Channel letter signs are commonly used in shopping malls, medical offices, academic buildings, and corporate offices, and for good reason. For brand and business recognition, channel letter signs are ideal. Customers will easily recognize your business and discover you in a crowded retail center or strip mall if you have the proper design. Don’t dismiss these signs just yet because they’re efficient, cost-effective, and reliable. Here are five of their most important advantages for any company to consider.
RETAIL
cbtnews.com

A look inside the current state of the semiconductor microchip shortage

While automakers and basically every manufacturer around the world were hoping the semiconductor microchip shortage would be a thing of the past by now, the issues are continuing to have a negative impact on production across all industries. Automotive dealers have seen a drastic decline in inventory as the shortage has dragged on, and expert […]
TECHNOLOGY
chainstoreage.com

Three major healthcare tech trends in retail

Retailers are increasingly crossing into the healthcare provider space, and using technology to do it. Drugstore giant CVS’s Dec. 9 announcement that it is targeting growth by introducing new health products, services and technologies is just the latest example of retail’s shift into providing healthcare solutions. Following are three specific trends emerging in this area.
RETAIL
Gazette

4 Benefits of Buying a Franchise Business

If you're looking to start your career as an entrepreneur, franchises are a great route to go. Buying a franchise gives you the room to learn about business in a hands-on way while having access to resources and support that you wouldn't if you were striking out completely on your own. That's only one of the many benefits of buying a franchise.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
hometownusa.net

How Display Ads Can Benefit Your Business

Without a doubt, by now you have probably run across Google Display Advertising while browsing the internet. There is a range of reasons as to how Display Ads could benefit your own business. We’ll Outline the main benefits below but first, let’s bring you up to speed on what they are and why you should get started with Google Display today!
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

AI Startup Forethought and Mila Announce Partnership to Advance AI for Customer Experience

By partnering with Mila, Forethought will work closely with the institute’s brightest minds and collaborate on future research, publications, and presentations. Forethought Technologies Inc. announced it is partnering with Mila, the Quebec artificial intelligence institute and one of the largest academic research centers that brings together machine learning (ML) researchers to foster scientific excellence and innovation. This partnership enables Forethought and Mila to further research within the AI and machine learning world to enhance customer experience and business overall.
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

How a complete AI architecture can transform business

Artificial Intelligence (AI) can enrich customer experiences and enhance conversations with customers – both crucial to the success of a business. The next phase for businesses is to build a multi-layered AI architecture that integrates industry knowledge with cutting-edge technologies. A strong AI architecture that integrates all functions of a...
TECHNOLOGY
insurancebusinessmag.com

How is AI improving profitability?

Creating the best insurance solutions possible is made easier with the right technology. Artificial intelligence and successfully leveraging data have paved the way for more accurate risk assessment and pricing, but a comprehensive plan is still needed to integrate digital solutions efficiently. Richard Kahlbaugh, CEO at Fortegra, spoke to Insurance...
SOFTWARE
stpetecatalyst.com

Scion Analytics creator forms advanced AI startup

Tom Lipscomb, an entrepreneur with a long history in software development, is charting a new course for a startup he intends to scale. Lipscomb is well versed in developing programs that use an artificial intelligence platform to help companies read data in government contracts, many of which can be long and daunting, filled with unstructured data.
SOFTWARE
WTKR

Holiday retail tech on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - In a recent survey from IBM, U.S. consumers said they are feeling slightly more festive for the 2021 holiday season than they were in 2020, and are reporting higher household budget allocation for travel and local activities. Briana Frank joins us to discuss the evolution of holiday retail and travel stemming from COVID-19 and the role of technology, like a hybrid cloud environment, in helping businesses adapt.
RETAIL
cbtnews.com

The 4 essential rules to successful selling

On the latest episode of Straight Talk, host David Lewis, President of David Lewis & Associates, discusses the rules that are applied to every structured process, which are the four rules to sales success. Every salesperson know personal charisma can go a long way in getting customers to buy.. However, there are certain principles that tend to […]
ECONOMY
VentureBeat

How to turn AI failure into AI success

The enterprise is rushing headfirst into AI-driven analytics and processes. However, based on the success rate so far, it appears there will be a steep learning curve before it starts to make noticeable contributions to most data operations. While positive stories are starting to emerge, the fact remains that most...
SOFTWARE
eWeek

The Evolution of AI: How Enterprises Grow to AI 2.0

Decades ago, artificial intelligence arrived with huge expectations for significant increases in efficiency and productivity. However, despite billions spent on technology, project after project stalled—mainly because challenges with company strategies, technical hurdles, and cultures kept the potential power of AI unrealized. Over the last decade, enterprises have migrated en...
SOFTWARE
cbtnews.com

Volvo Cars announces $2M investment into what startup? LG Energy Solution plans IPO despite Chevy Bolt EV concerns

Welcome to this episode of The Friday 5 with Steve Greenfield, Founder and CEO of Automotive Ventures, an auto technology advisory firm that helps entrepreneurs raise money and maximize the value of their companies. The year is definitely ending strong for M&A and investment across the AutoTech and Mobility spaces, so let’s get right into this week’s deals. […]
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy